Sell Larsen & Toubro, target Rs 1240: Rudra Shares

Manali Bhatia

Last month Larsen & Toubro has formed bearish Doji candlestick pattern with negative divergence and the low of the pattern has broken on the lower side this month that is creating a fresh sell signal.

On weekly charts, the stock has formed “bearish engulfing” as well as “three black crows” candlestick pattern indicating bears have taken the charge.

On the daily chart, the stock has closed below 200-Day Moving Average and momentum indicators are trading in a bearish zone. It suggests bears are likely to have upper hand in coming days and traders can sell for a short-term gain.

The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.

