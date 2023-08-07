SEBI's dues recovery falls sharply to Rs 6,031 crore in FY23; Rs 1.02 lakh crore pending

sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its annual report, said its recovery from erring market participants for the year stood at Rs 6,031 crore, down 61.72 percent year on year from Rs 15,756 crore.

The market regulator, in its annual report uploaded on August 7, said a total of Rs 1.02 lakh crore of penalties is to be recovered. Out of the total Rs 63,206 crore (which is 61.7 percent of the total amount due) pertains to CIS/DPI matters of PACL Ltd and Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd, respectively.

A total amount of Rs 70,482.62 crore, which is 68.7 percent of the total amount due, is subject to parallel proceedings before various courts and court-appointed committees. In these cases, SEBI’s recovery proceedings are subject to directions or approvals of respective court or committee, it said.

SEBI said it is difficult to recover DTR dues, which also shot up to Rs 73,287 crore in FY23 from Rs 67,228 crore in the last fiscal year. DTR dues are the dues which could not be recovered even after exhausting all the modes of recovery. They include cases where accused persons or entities have died, have no attachable properties, are untraceable, etc.

Acton during FY23

SEBI said during 2022-23, it initiated adjudication proceedings in 6,850 cases, while it disposed of 11,824 cases (which includes the cases with respect to the trading of illiquid stock options at BSE). At the end of March 31, 2023, as many as 1,950 cases were pending.