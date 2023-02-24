RVNL fails to hold on to early gains after Rs 196.7-crore order win

live bse live

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rose four percent in the morning trade on February 23 after the company secured a Rs 196.77 crore-order but soon slipped into the red as investors seem to have taken some money off the table.

RVNL won an order for the Bhopal region from MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of New 11 KV line for bifurcation & interconnection, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has already bagged seven orders in 2023.

At 9.55 am, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd was trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 63.95 on the BSE. The railway company’s scrip has given over 100 percent returns in the past year and closer to 200 percent returns in the past three years.

In the Union Budget presented on February 1, the Indian Railways got a capital expenditure push of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24, an increase of 65.6 percent from the previous year.

"The Indian Railways capital outlay has been set at 2.40 lakh crore, highest ever; nine times of what was in 2013," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

With highest ever allocation to the sector, there is an optimism among market participants that railway-related companies will stand to benefit materially.