Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; metals drag,

Strides Pharma Science informed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) today issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in relation to the inspection of the Company’s flagship facility in Bangalore, India.
The company’s flagship facility was inspected by the USFDA between December 5 and 9, 2022, and a form 483 listing three inspectional observations was issued.
Based on the company’s response to the observations and subsequent commitments, the USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated), and the EIR states that the inspection is closed.