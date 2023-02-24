English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 24, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; metals drag,

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index down 1 percent, while buying is seen in the realty, pharma and IT names.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; metals drag,
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:00 AM IST

        Indices erase some of the early gains but trade higher amid volatility

      • 09:50 AM IST

        Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers from steel company

      • 09:46 AM IST

        BSE Realty index up 0.4 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Godrej Properties

      • 09:38 AM IST

        RBI to conduct auction of 14-day variable rate reverse repo on February 24

      • 09:33 AM IST

        Sanofi India Q4 profit surges 45% YoY to Rs 131 crore, announces dividend Rs 377 per share

      • 09:31 AM IST

        Nifty Metal index falls 1 percent dragged by NALCO, NMDC, Hindalco Industries

      • 09:29 AM IST

        Local equities could see a positive opening: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:25 AM IST

        Strides flagship facility in Bangalore receives USFDA inspection closure

      • 09:22 AM IST

        RVNL receives Rs 197 crore order from MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co

      • 09:18 AM IST

        NCLAT to hear appeal against Zee insolvency, stock excluded from F&O segment

      • 09:15 AM IST

        Indices opens higher with Nifty around 17,600

      • 08:55 AM IST

        Oil gains on Russian supply cut worries, but higher U.S. inventories weigh

      • 08:46 AM IST

        Japan's consumer inflation hits 41-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure

      • 08:37 AM IST

        Spot USDINR to consolidate between 82.50 to 83: Dilip Parmar

      • 08:29 AM IST

        Dollar steady on higher-for-longer rates outlook; yen volatile

      • 08:18 AM IST

        Oil settles up 2% on tightening supply, demand concerns linger

      • 08:15 AM IST

        Prabhudas Lilladher retains Buy on ZEE with a target price of Rs 277

      • 08:11 AM IST

        Zee Entertainment files appeal in NCLAT seeking relief from insolvency proceedings

      • 07:36 AM IST

        Asian markets are trading mixed with Hang Seng down 1%, Nikkei up 1%

      • 07:34 AM IST

        Wall Street finishes topsy-turvy day higher, S&P snaps losing run

      • 07:31 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,750.51144.71 +0.24%
      Nifty 5017,546.2034.95 +0.20%
      Nifty Bank40,099.9098.35 +0.25%
      Nifty 50 17,546.20 34.95 (0.20%)
      Fri, Feb 24, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Divis Labs2,953.5080.30 +2.79%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco418.55-17.90 -4.10%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12066.9098.70 +0.82%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5497.45-114.35 -2.04%


    • February 24, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but trading higher amid volatility.

      The Sensex was up 135.01 points or 0.23% at 59,740.81, and the Nifty was up 33.90 points or 0.19% at 17,545.20. About 1787 shares have advanced, 1019 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

      Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but trading higher amid volatility. The Sensex was up 135.01 points or 0.23% at 59,740.81, and the Nifty was up 33.90 points or 0.19% at 17,545.20. About 1787 shares have advanced, 1019 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.
    • February 24, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

      Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order

      Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order from major steel company from eastern India, for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers utilising waste gases from DRI sponge iron kiln.

      These boilers will generate steam at 125 kg/cm2(a) pressure.

      Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order from major steel company from eastern India, for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers utilising waste gases from DRI sponge iron kiln. These boilers will generate steam at 125 kg/cm2(a) pressure.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 24, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

      BSE Realty index up 0.4 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Godrej Properties

      Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Indiabulls Real56.907.36577.07k
      DLF346.651.0622.65k
      Godrej Prop1,097.850.785.56k
      Oberoi Realty844.300.762.78k
      Prestige Estate406.000.662.88k
      Phoenix Mills1,295.050.571.76k
      Sobha577.000.04168
    • February 24, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

      RBI to conduct auction of 14-day variable rate reverse repo on February 24

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on February 24 for a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the central bank said in a press release. The auction will be held between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the RBI said. The reversal of these funds will take place on March 10.

      The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the system. Presently, the liquidity in the banking system is in surplus of around Rs 48,802.08 crore.

    • February 24, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

      Bond Yields Update:

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 24, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

      Large Deal | 12 crore shares of Redington (24.1% equity) change hands.

      Redington was quoting at Rs 176.35, up Rs 4.25, or 2.47 percent on the BSE.

    • February 24, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

      Sanofi India Q4 profit surges 45%

      Sanofi India has reported a 45% YoY growth in profit at Rs 130.9 crore for quarter ended December 2022, backed largely by operating performance. Revenue for the quarter fell by 2.3% YoY to Rs 672 crore.

      At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 31.2% to Rs 167 crore with margin expansion of 635 bps compared to year-ago period. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 194 per share (face value Rs 10 each) and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share for the financial year ended December 2022.

      Sanofi India has reported a 45% YoY growth in profit at Rs 130.9 crore for quarter ended December 2022, backed largely by operating performance. Revenue for the quarter fell by 2.3% YoY to Rs 672 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 31.2% to Rs 167 crore with margin expansion of 635 bps compared to year-ago period. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 194 per share (face value Rs 10 each) and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share for the financial year ended December 2022.
    • February 24, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by NALCO, NMDC, Hindalco Industries

      Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      NALCO80.35-2.071.32m
      Hindalco427.80-1.981.04m
      NMDC115.00-1.751.78m
      Jindal Steel573.10-1.3191.65k
      JSW Steel692.35-1.28235.56k
      Vedanta299.85-1.011.30m
      Adani Enterpris1,370.15-0.9873.59k
      SAIL84.20-0.822.06m
      Tata Steel111.15-0.84.33m
      Ratnamani Metal2,177.85-0.247.34k
    • February 24, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Mirroring the optimism in the overnight US markets and subsequent uptick in SGX Nifty, local equities could see a positive opening. However, there is an element of uncertainty post FOMC minutes.

      Minutes from the Fed's February meeting suggests that a few policymakers made the case for a 50 basis point rate hike. As a result, benchmark 10-year US bond yield is at 3.91%, the highest since early November.

      Technically, Nifty bulls will now have to battle hard to protect its 200-DMA at 17,361 mark, whereas Bank Nifty’s 200-DMA is placed at 39,190.

    • February 24, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      Fifth straight day of losses happening in the third consecutive monthly losing streak has made the market distinctly weak. The bearish grip on the market has been assisted by negative global cues, FII selling and the sentimental fallout of the Adani crisis. Even though there are no clear visible positive triggers for the market now, a mild reversal is possible, going forward, culminating in positive returns in March. This view has the backing of history: Nifty never had four consecutive months of negative returns during the last 20 years.

      The selling in Bank Nifty is overdone. The fears of the Adani crisis impacting the Indian banking system are exaggerated. Some high quality banking stocks are attractively valued now and, therefore, banking stocks have the potential to stage a turnaround.

      The strength in the US economy augurs well for IT stocks too even though concerns of a US recession might weigh down heavily on the IT segment. Capital goods will continue to do well. Long-term investors can accumulate high quality stocks in this weak environment.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 24, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      Strides flagship facility in Bangalore receives USFDA inspection closure

      Strides Pharma Science informed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) today issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in relation to the inspection of the Company’s flagship facility in Bangalore, India.

      The company’s flagship facility was inspected by the USFDA between December 5 and 9, 2022, and a form 483 listing three inspectional observations was issued.

      Based on the company’s response to the observations and subsequent commitments, the USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated), and the EIR states that the inspection is closed.

      Strides Pharma Science informed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) today issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in relation to the inspection of the Company’s flagship facility in Bangalore, India. The company’s flagship facility was inspected by the USFDA between December 5 and 9, 2022, and a form 483 listing three inspectional observations was issued. Based on the company’s response to the observations and subsequent commitments, the USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated), and the EIR states that the inspection is closed.
    • February 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Rail Vikas Nigam bags order:

      Rail Vikas Nigam has received order from MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. The project cost is Rs 196.77 crore and the said order will be executed by the company within 24 months.

      Rail Vikas Nigam has received order from MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. The project cost is Rs 196.77 crore and the said order will be executed by the company within 24 months.
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes