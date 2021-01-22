MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Reliance Jio Q3 results: Profit grows to Rs 3,489 crore; ARPU rises to Rs 151

The average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter came at Rs 151 per subscriber per month as against Rs 145 per subscriber per month in the September quarter.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST

Reliance Jio, the telecommunications arm of Jio Platforms, on January 22 posted a net profit of Rs 3,489 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The profit was higher than the street expectations as analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number at Rs 3,200 crore.

In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Jio's profit was Rs 1,350 crore. In the September quarter of FY21, the profit was Rs 2,844 crore.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter came at Rs 151 per subscriber per month as against Rs 145 per subscriber per month in the September quarter. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated ARPU at Rs 148.2.

Revenue, including access revenues for the quarter, was Rs 22,858 crore ($3.1 billion), up 5.3 percent QoQ. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue to the tune of Rs 18,165 crore.

Close

Related stories

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 8,483 crore ($1.2 billion), up 6.4 percent QoQ. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated EBITDA at Rs 7,904 crore.

EBITDA margin came at 37.1 percent as against the CNBC-TV18 poll of 43.5 percent.

Jio witnessed a net addition of 52 lakh customers in the December quarter. Total customer base as on December 31, 2020, stood at 41.08 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of 41.18 crore.

During the December quarter, Jio Platforms raised funds to the extent of Rs 33,737 crore by issuing equity shares to Google International LLC.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #reliance jio #Results
first published: Jan 22, 2021 08:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.