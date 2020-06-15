App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries partly paid up rights shares debut at Rs 690, a 7% premium

Reliance Industries closed its biggest ever rights issue of Rs 53,124 crore on June 3 and credited partly paid-up rights equity shares to eligible shareholders.

The partly paid-up rights equity shares of Reliance Industries started off first trade at Rs 690 per share on the National Stock Exchange, a 6.8 percent premium over previous close of Rs 646.05.

The previous close price formula used by exchanges for RIL partly paid up shares (Rs 646.05) = Rs 331.8 (i.e. the difference between RIL's Friday's closing price Rs 1,588.80 and rights issue price Rs 1,257) + first instalment of Rs 314.25.

It was quoting at Rs 690.20 on the exchange, up 6.83 percent with volumes of 30 lakh partly paid up shares at 10:13 hours IST, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 710.65 and low of Rs 671.55.

On the BSE, it was trading at Rs 684, up 5.87 percent with volumes of 2.66 lakh partly paid up equity shares.

The issue last week received an overwhelming response from investors as it was oversubscribed 1.59 times with receiving a massive Rs 84,000 crore worth of bids.

It is called partly paid-up rights equity shares because investors paid only Rs 314.25, the first instalment last week, while the balanced will be paid in two intallments. The second installment of Rs 314.25 will be paid by investors in May 2021 and last Rs 628.50 in November 2021. And thereafter these fully paid-up equity shares will be merged with Reliance Industries' existing fully paid-up equity shares.

Mukesh Ambani and his family received 38,39,278 partly paid-up rights equity shares in the allotment, taking their total shareholding to 5,60,01,426 shares (0.85 percent), up from 5,21,62,148 equity shares (0.84 percent) held earlier.

Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and childern Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani received 5.52 lakh partly paid-up equity shares each of Reliance Industries. They have 0.12 percent stake each in the firm. His mother Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani (her name in the shareholding pattern is K D Ambani) has received 10,79,174 partly paid-up equity shares of RIL.

At 10:13 hours IST, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,578.85, down 0.63 percent.
 Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.


First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

