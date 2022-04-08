RBI Monetary Policy: 10-year bond yield hits 7%, first time since June 2019

The yield on the 10-year government bond hit 7 percent on April 8 for the first time since June 2019 after the Reserve Bank of India raised its annual inflation forecast during its bi-monthly monetary policy review.

The bond yield hit a high of 7.007percent, a level last seen on June 13, 2019, up 9 basis points from its previous close of 6.913 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The RBI raised its annual inflation forecast to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent, while lowering the growth projection for FY23 to 7.2% from 7.8%. It also reduced the interest rate corridor to 50 basis points.

The RBI kept borrowing costs at a record low for an eleventh straight meeting. The MPC voted to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 4 percent and retained its “accommodative” stance.

On the record borrowing plans for this fiscal, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said it will use various instruments to complete government borrowings.

It also said that the country is facing fresh challenges from the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid lockdowns in China, which risk exacerbating a global supply squeeze and price pressures.





