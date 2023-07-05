Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Birth Anniversary: Where does the Big Bull's portfolio stands

Jhunjhunwala's portfolio included the highest stock holding in Titan, a watch and jewellery retail arm of the Tata Group, significant investments in Star Health, Allied Insurance Company, and Metro Brands Ltd, a footwear manufacturer.

Rakesh Jhujhunwala, one of the few names on Dalal Street who was equally at ease both in trading and investing, died on August 14 last year, aged 62. At the time of his death, the value of his portfolio of listed stocks stood roughly at $4 billion at market price. He had co-founded Akasa Airlines in his later years.

On his birth anniversary, let us have a look at the Big Bull's valuable portfolio, which has been bequeathed to wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio included the highest stock holding in Titan, a watch and jewellery retail arm of the Tata Group, significant investments in Star Health, Allied Insurance Company, and Metro Brands, a footwear manufacturer. Another notable investment was in Tata Motors Ltd. As of August 2022, Jhunjhunwala allocated $1.4 billion in Titan stocks, $884 million in Star Health & Allied Insurance, and $281 million in Metro.

As of the June quarter of FY23, the portfolio of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates consisted of holdings in 29 companies, totalling Rs 38,885 crore. The current portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as pharmaceutical (10 percent), private sector banks (7 percent), financial services (7 percent), and real estate (7 percent).

The top 10 contributors to Jhunjhunwala's portfolio are Titan Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, Crisil, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Fortis Healthcare, NCC, Federal Bank and Aptech.

Over the past year, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has experienced substantial growth. As per Trendlyne data, the net worth of his portfolio surged 53 percent to Rs 38,885 crore by the conclusion of the June 2023 quarter as compared with Rs 25,397 crore in June 2022.