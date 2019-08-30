App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Time to buy quality midcap stocks in a staggered manner

We expect the index to continue with its outperformance so we advise investors to accumulate quality midcap stocks in a staggered manner.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Equity benchmark witnessed strong up move since August 23 as buying demand emerges near the major support area of 10,600, but it failed to hold on to gains.

We believe that the temporary breather towards 11,000-10,900 (i.e. 50 percent retracement of the last three sessions up move from 10,637 to 11,141) should be used as an incremental buying opportunity for up move towards 11,200 levels in coming weeks.

Close

In the current context, the index witnessed a sharp bounce after correcting 12 percent over the past 12 weeks. In the process, most of the pessimism has been overdone in the index.

Dharmesh Shah
Dharmesh Shah
Head Technical|ICICI Direct.com Research

Going forward, we expect the index to continue with its outperformance, so we advise investors to accumulate quality midcap stocks in a staggered manner.

Here is a list of top two stocks which could give 11-16 percent return in the next six months:

State Bank of India : Buy| LTP: Rs 274|Target: Rs 318| Stop Loss: Rs 255| Upside – 16 percent | Time Frame: Six Months

The share price in the last four sessions has witnessed a sharp up move near the key support area around Rs 260-255 validating the presence of buying demand and offers favourable risk-reward set up to ride next up leg.

The key support area for SBI is placed at Rs 260-255. Weekly stochastic has generated a bullish crossover from the extreme oversold territory.

We expect the stock to resolve higher and head towards our earmarked target of Rs 318 as it is 50 percent retracement of past seven-week decline (374–263), at Rs 318.

Supreme Industries : Buy| LTP: Rs 1100.25| Target: Rs 1,225| Stop Loss Rs 1,049| Upside –11 percent | Time Frame: Six months

The stock has registered a trendline breakout joining the highs since May 2018 (Rs1,448) and is seen sustaining above the same in the last two weeks signalling a potential reversal of the corrective trend and offering a fresh entry opportunity to ride the next up move in the stock.

The share price has witnessed a higher base formation in the last 10 months around the major support area of Rs 1,000 levels.

The sharp up move from the support area and improved price structure make us confident of raising the support base higher towards Rs 1,049 levels being the 61.8 percent retracement of the last leg of up move (10,637-11,141).

The stock has already taken more than 18 months to retrace just 61.8 percent of the previous 15 months major up move (Rs 730 to Rs 1,476). A slower retracement of the last rising segment signals robust price structure

We expect the stock resolve higher and head towards Rs 1,225 levels being the 50 percent retracement of the entire decline (Rs 1,476 to Rs 946).

(The author is Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com Research)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 08:27 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.