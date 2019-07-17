App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty may see follow-through buying in coming sessions

We believe that the Nifty can witness a follow-through buying in the coming sessions towards 11,780-11,800 mark while on the downside 11,600-11,550 level will act as strong support for the index.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

Indian markets registered sharp gains in the July 16 session as Nifty50 once again reclaimed 11,650 mark on local bourses on the back of a recovery in Pharma, Reality and Auto stocks.

Close

The derivative data has also shown some improvement at the support levels after last week steep fall. Put writers were seen active in 11,600 & 11,500 strikes in the weekly contract along with marginal call unwinding.

related news

From technical front as well, Nifty and Bank Nifty both the indices manage to hold above its 100-days exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily charts which is once again a positive signal for the markets moving forward.

We believe that the Nifty can witness a follow-through buying in the coming sessions towards 11,780-11,800 mark while on the downside 11,600-11,550 level will act as strong support for the index.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-13 percent return in the next three-four weeks:

Gujarat State Petronet: Buy| Target: Rs 236| Stop Loss: Rs 193| Upside 13 percent

The stock has been consistently trading above its short as well as long-term moving averages on the daily as well as weekly interval chart, and now it has given a breakout above the key resistance of Rs 200-level after a prolonged consolidation of three months.

Additionally, the stock has also given a break above the ascending triangle pattern on the weekly charts along with higher volumes which suggest that there more upside in the offing.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 208-212 for the upside target of Rs 236 levels and a stop loss below Rs 193.

ACC: Buy| Target: Rs 1,720| Stop Loss: Rs 1,530|Upside 7 percent

The stock made a double bottom pattern around Rs 1,485 levels, and then bounced back sharply once again above its long-term moving averages to regain the momentum above Rs 1,600 levels.

At the current juncture, the stock is witnessing a long build-up into the prices along with higher volumes which suggest follow up buying into the prices from here on.

Additionally, the stock is forming up a W-pattern on the daily charts which can move the prices towards Rs 1,700 zone.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,605-1,612 for the upside target of Rs 1,720 levels and a stop loss below Rs 1,530.

Manappuram Finance: Buy| Target: Rs 148| Stop Loss: Rs 127 | Upside 9 percent

After testing Rs 144 levels in the recent past, the stock witnessed selling pressure at higher levels. Once again the prices fell toward its 100-days exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily charts with a series of decline over a few weeks.

At the current juncture, the stock has given a break out above its falling trend line of a downward sloping channel along with positive divergences on secondary oscillators.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 135-136 levels for the upside target of Rs 148 levels, and a stop loss below Rs 127.

(The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.