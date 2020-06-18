App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pidilite Industries share price falls 3% after Q4 net profit plunges 34%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 236.87 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Pidilite Industries fell almost 3 percent intraday on June 18, a day after the company reported a nearly 34 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 236.87 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.

Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,544.68 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 1,639.28 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Pidilite Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Close

For the full financial year 2019-20, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,122.05 crore as compared with Rs 928.39 crore in 2018-19, it added.

related news

"Pidilite’s Q4 FY20 performance was below our estimates in terms of revenue and PAT, which were largely impacted by lockdown and exceptional loss. However, the revenue and EBITDA was slightly better than our estimates if we exclude the impact of lockdown," said brokerage firm ICICI Direct.

The company has re-organised its reporting segments and now Consumer & Bazaar (C&B) and Industrial Products have been regrouped, respectively to C&B and B2B segments.

Shares of the company traded 2.38 percent down at Rs 1,398.35 around 11:30 hours on BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Pidilite Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Fitch Ratings revises India’s outlook to negative, affirms IDR at ‘BBB-’

Fitch Ratings revises India’s outlook to negative, affirms IDR at ‘BBB-’

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.