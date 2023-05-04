Patel Engineering rallies 12% on bagging orders worth Rs 508 crore

Patel Engineering

Patel Engineering Limited was trading 12 percent higher in the morning trade on May 4 after the company and its joint venture partners bagged Rs 1,310 crore worth of projects.

The company along with joint venture partners bagged a Rs 311.13-crore Tumkur branch canal micro irrigation project and a Rs 998.75-crore Sher micro–Irrigation Project.

The share of Patel Engineering Limited in these two orders aggregates to Rs. 508.24 crore, the company said in BSE filing.

The company, being a 51 percent partner in the joint venture for the Tumkur branch canal work, has a project share of Rs 158.68 crore. In the Sher project, it has a share worth Rs 349.56 crore by way of a 35 percent share in the joint venture.

At 11.24 am, the stock was trading at Rs 23.85 on BSE, up 12 percent from the previous close.

The stock has given a return of 35.05 percent since the start of 2023, outperforming equity benchmark the Nifty, which has given a return of 0.1 percent during the period.

On a five-year basis, the stock has lost 43.76 percent of its value, while the Nifty has given a return of 70.72 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.