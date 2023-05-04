English
    Patel Engineering rallies 12% on bagging orders worth Rs 508 crore

    The stock has given a return of 35.05 percent this year, so far, against the Nifty's 0.1 percent

    Shivam Shukla
    May 04, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
    Patel Engineering Limited was trading 12 percent higher in the morning trade on May 4 after the company and its joint venture partners bagged Rs 1,310 crore worth of projects.

    The company along with joint venture partners bagged a Rs 311.13-crore Tumkur branch canal micro irrigation project and a Rs 998.75-crore Sher micro–Irrigation Project.

    The share of Patel Engineering Limited in these two orders aggregates to Rs. 508.24 crore, the company said in BSE filing.

    The company, being a 51 percent partner in the joint venture for the Tumkur branch canal work, has a project share of Rs 158.68 crore. In the Sher project, it has a share worth Rs 349.56 crore by way of a 35 percent share in the joint venture.

    At 11.24 am, the stock was trading at Rs 23.85 on BSE, up 12 percent from the previous close.

    The stock has given a return of 35.05 percent since the start of 2023, outperforming equity benchmark the Nifty, which has given a return of 0.1 percent during the period.

    On a five-year basis, the stock has lost 43.76 percent of its value, while the Nifty has given a return of 70.72 percent.

