App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 25 stocks lose largecap tag in market meltdown; time to buy or stay away?

Specifically, if someone is looking to buy in some of the companies from the list then Bata and PI Industries along with Gillette are looking attractive, suggest experts.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Sensex has lost more than 30 percent so far this year, that's nearly 13,000 points, and is down about 33 percent from its record high of 42,273 registered on January 20.

The average market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has come down by more than Rs 40 lakh cr in the same period. Tracking the sell-off in markets, nearly 30 companies have turned into midcaps from largecaps in the same period as fears of economic slowdown gripped equity markets across the globe.

Close

We have categorized largecaps as companies with a market capitalisation of over Rs 20,000 cr as on January 1. As per the Amfi calculations, the top 100 stocks in terms of market capitalisation are classified as largecaps and the market-cap is usually over Rs 20,000 cr.

related news

There are as many as 27 companies in BSE500 index whose market capitalisation has fallen below Rs 20,000 cr as on March 16, 2020, data from AceEquity showed. The list includes names like Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Canara Bank, Bank of India, LIC Housing, Shriram Transport, Bharat Forge Ashok Leyland, etc. among others.

Mcap 18 March

So what should investors do now? After the recent decline which is primarily led by external factors, massive wealth erosion has happened on D-Street. Does that make some of these stocks an attractive buy?

Well, experts are of the view that some of the companies which have turned midcaps from largecaps can be looked at as a buy candidate but not every stock or a company is looking attractive.

“A lot of largecaps have seen their market caps drop, purely driven by the market sentiment and external shocks. However, not all of them are Buys currently, because some of them also have lost out due to governance issues and other uncertainties,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“So all of them are not automatic buys. Only those that are fundamentally strong and with higher localized business may be considered for accumulation in this market scenario,” he said.

Specifically, if someone is looking to buy in some of the companies from the list then Bata and PI Industries along with Gillette are looking attractive, suggest experts.

“Talking about the specific stocks from the list we like Bata India, PI Industries and Gillette India. We would advise investors to start accumulating these 3 stocks from the list,” Atish Matlawala, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities told Moneycontrol.


“However, we don’t believe markets have bottomed out and do not recommend to make an entire investment in one go. There is a panic in the markets and long terms investors will definitely get a good bargain till the dust settles,” he said.


What to avoid:


Now the question is – what should they avoid especially at a time when every stock is available at a steep discount when compared to their record highs or even 52-week highs.


“Finance industry, automobiles, entertainment industry, tourism, and NBFC have gone fundamentally weak and will take at least 2 quarters to recover,” Nitin Shahi, Executive Director, Findoc Financial Services Group told Moneycontrol.


“Only selective companies have turned into midcap companies due to loss of valuation. Travel stocks should be avoided for the next one year, financial markets will take time to recover from the scare of deadly coronavirus. The best bid is to avoid stocks of travel companies, especially, focusing on Southeast Asian countries,” he said.


Nair of Geojit Financial Services is of the view that export-oriented businesses should be avoided because of the reduction in demand and trade restrictions or those companies that depend on raw materials from abroad because of supply chain issues (especially from China), will be impacted materially in the near term.


“These include sectors like Pharma, Automobiles & Ancillaries and Metals. FMCG sector is likely to see limited impact while the smaller Public Sector Banks are also likely to underperform, given the uncertainty in Investor’s mind post the Yes Bank issue and the proposed amalgamation of smaller banks,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 10:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #largecap #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Midcap

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.