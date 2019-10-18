App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may head towards 11,716 -11,788 levels; here are 3 short term buy ideas

Any dip is likely to be a buying opportunity for traders until we trade above this level.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amid heavy volatility in the last few days, bulls have succeeded in taking the rally forward. Traders can expect this rally to extend even further in the coming days. An interesting pattern is developing on the weekly chart, where the short-term moving averages are signalling a buy. After consolidating, slope of the averages is again moving in an upward direction.

On the daily chart, there is a positive crossover of major short-term and medium-term moving averages, indicating that short-term trend is clearly up. After such a sharp up move in October 18's trading session, we could see a pause in momentum. But gradually, this market is heading towards 11,716 and 11,788.

11,400 is emerging as a short-term base for the market where a cluster of major short-term moving averages are placed along with the 100 DMA. Any dip is likely to be a buying opportunity for traders until we trade above this level.

Close

Below are the top three short-term trading ideas which could offer 6-7 percent return:

related news

Escorts: Buy | CMP: Rs 646.55 | Target: Rs 685 | Stop loss: Rs 618 | Return: 6%

On weekly chart, RSI has bounced back from the important support levels and new momentum for short term is building up. RSI on the daily chart has started trading in bullish territory. The counter has been trading in sideways zone for the last 20 trading sessions and now broken out of it. Bollinger band on intraday chart also suggesting that fresh buying is emerging for the short term. Traders can consider going long in the stock for short term gain.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Buy | CMP: Rs 308 | Target: Rs 330 | Stop loss: Rs 296 | Return: 7%

After a sharp up move in last few sessions, the stock has retraced till its 50-day exponential moving average and now showing a signal of fresh up move. The counter is placed well above its major short term and medium term moving averages.

The momentum indicators on intraday charts are trading in bullish zone and prices are tagging the upper Bollinger band. Traders can go long in the counter for short term gain.

Avenue Supermarts: Buy | CMP: Rs 1925.60 | Target: Rs 2060 | Stop loss: Rs 1850 | Return: 7%

After two weeks of consolidation, the stock is poised for the breakout. In recent consolidation the counter has settled near its 20-day moving average and now providing a fresh signal of breakout. RSI on the daily chart has formed a bullish reversal pattern. Momentum indicators on intraday charts are trading in a bullish zone.

We believe that the stock is heading towards its fresh 52-week high and can be bought for short term gain.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Views

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour