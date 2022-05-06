Most Bought smallcases for April 2022

The first week of April saw the domestic indices ending the week with strong gains. The overall sentiment of the market were supressed due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, impending rate hikes by the US Fed and domestic GDP forecasts by various agencies that showed a downward slope. The benchmark indices ended with small gains in the second week of April although volatility was triggered due to the Russia-ukraine conflict, several economic data and RBI’s policy announcement.The Nifty closed a bit below the 17,800 level. The domestic indices ended with steep losses due to mixed global cues and then continued to fall over the following weekend due to weak global cues.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals.smallcases have been succesful in bringing a different flavour to investing making acccess easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Investors continued to instill confidence and continued to invest in smallcases Let's have a look at what investors bought the most in April 2022.

Wright ️ Momentum● Managed by: Wright Research● Strategy:● This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe● The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.● This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically built to take advantage of the bull market.

Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research

Green Energy● Managed by: Niveshaay

● Strategy:

● A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development and energy transition

Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay

Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator● Managed by: Equityrush● Strategy:● This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum● Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase● All decisions are rule driven and evidence based which are collectively called the system minimising biases and prejudices

Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator smallcase by Equityrush

Capitalmind Momentum● Managed by: Capitalmind● Strategy:● Mid and Small-cap● Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity with weekly rebalancing

● This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years

Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind

Listed Venture Capital● Managed by: Lotusdew● Strategy:● Small Cap● Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow● Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.● Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.

Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth

High Quality Right Price● Managed by: Green Portfolio● Strategy:● Mid and Small-cap● This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme

● Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price

High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio

Negen Opportunistic SIP● Managed by: Negen Capital● Strategy:● "Value + Growth" combination .Special Situations and Technology investing with an opportunistic SIP. approach● Demergers are ignored by Institutional players. Hence, they are often subject to forced selling and often present excellent opportunities. Negen Capital has developed in-depth strength and knowledge in Demerger based investing

Negen Opportunistic SIP smallcase by Negen Capital

Teji Mandi Flagship● Managed by: Teji Mandi● Strategy:● Multi-cap● Concentrated portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners● Liquid stocks: Stocks picked from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity

● Focused stock picking: Short term tactical bets are combined with long term winners to create a portfolio.. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.

Teji Mandi Flagship smallcase by Teji Mandi

Mi_NNF10 Momentum● Managed by: Weekend Investing● Strategy:● Large Cap● This is a 10 stock Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalanced smallcase within the NNF50 index● The objective is to create sizeable alpha with liquid stocks from Nifty Next 50 using the momentum logic

Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing

Emerging Dominators plus (ED+) by Piper Serica● Managed by: Piper Serica● Strategy:● Mid and Small-cap● This objective of ED+ is to generate alpha equity returns by investing in upto 12 small and mid-cap stocks which are potential multi-bagger stocks qualifying to fit into our investment framework

● This portfolio is focused on leveraging the possibility of with an increase in per capita GDP there is a significant change in the consumption pattern of Indian consumers.

Emerging Dominators plus (ED+) by Piper Serica smallcase by Piper Serica

To read more about smallcase on Moneycontrol, click here.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes