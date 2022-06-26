English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    MCap of nine of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 2.51 lakh crore; TCS lead gainer

    HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank were among the gainers while Reliance Industries was the sole loser in the pack.

    PTI
    June 26, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Nine of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 2.51 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer. Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,367 points or 2.66 per cent.

    HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank were among the gainers while Reliance Industries was the sole loser in the pack. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 74,534.87 crore to its market valuation which stood at Rs 12,04,907.32 crore at close on Friday.

    The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped by Rs 44,888.95 crore to Rs 5,41,240.10 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation rose by Rs 35,427.18 crore to Rs 7,51,800.31 crore and that of HDFC's by Rs 24,747.87 crore to Rs 3,97,190.50 crore.

    The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 22,888.49 crore to Rs 6,06,734.50 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 17,813.78 crore to Rs 4,96,354.36 crore.

    Bharti Airtel's mcap increased by Rs 15,185.45 crore to Rs 3,68,789.63 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 11,914.36 crore to Rs 4,05,489.73 crore. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) added Rs 4,427.5 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,18,525.10 crore. On the other hand, the market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 59,901.07 crore to Rs 16,91,785.45 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, LIC, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

     

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    PTI
    Tags: #BSE Sensex #HDFC Bank #ICICI Bank #Infosys #IT major TCS #market capitalisation (m-cap) #Reliance
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 10:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.