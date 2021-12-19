MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued companies erodes by over Rs 2.61 lakh crore

In the top-10 list, Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers.

PTI
December 19, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 2,61,812.14 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard. In the top-10 list, Infosys and Wipro were the only gainers.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,774.93 points or 3.01 per cent. The valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) tumbled by Rs 79,658.02 crore to reach Rs 15,83,118.61 crore.

ALSO READ: Paytm enters Rs 1-lakh-crore Mcap club despite a debut fiasco

HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 34,690.09 crore to Rs 4,73,922.86 crore. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 33,152.42 crore to Rs 4,16,594.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 27,298.3 crore to Rs 8,16,229.89 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by Rs 24,083.31 crore to Rs 5,24,052.84 crore and that of State Bank of India eroded by Rs 24,051.83 crore to Rs 4,17,448.70 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled by Rs 20,623.35 crore to Rs 5,05,547.14 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped by Rs 18,254.82 crore to Rs 13,26,923.71 crore.

Close

Related stories

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped by Rs 26,515.92 crore to Rs 7,66,123.04 crore and that of Wipro went higher by Rs 17,450.39 crore to Rs 3,67,126.39 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Wipro.
PTI
Tags: #Hindustan Unilever Ltd #Infosys #market capitalisation #market valuation #Reliance Industries #Wipro
first published: Dec 19, 2021 04:43 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.