App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 167
INC+ : 94

Need 51 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 30

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit tanks 39.4% to Rs 1,358.6 cr; but earnings beat estimates

The revenue during the quarter dropped 24.3 percent yoY to Rs 16,985.3 crore as volumes fell 30 percent YoY

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, registered a massive 39.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit due to weak auto sales amid subdued demand in the economy.

The profit declined to Rs 1,358.6 crore in the quarter ended in September from Rs 2,240.4 crore in same period in 2018. A sharp fall in corporate tax expenses (as the company enjoyed the maximum benefits because of the corporate tax rate cut announced by the government in September) and higher other income helped the company limit the profit decline.

The revenue during the quarter dropped 24.3 percent yoY to Rs 16,985.3 crore as volumes fell 30 percent YoY.

Close

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 53.2 percent to Rs 1,606.3 crore, and the margin contracted to 580 bps to 9.5 percent compared to year-ago.

related news

The stock fell around 2 percent intraday, which could be due to the cautious management commentary, profit booking after recent sharp run up in the stock and fall in margin below 10 percent mark.

Quarterly earnings were better than analyst estimates. According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, the profit was estimated at Rs 922 crore on revenue of Rs 16,765 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 1,474 crore with margin at 8.7 percent for the quarter.

Total tax expenses fell sharply during the quarter to Rs 213.4 crore against Rs 970.6 crore in corresponding period last fiscal while other income increased by 74.7 percent YoY to Rs 920 crore YoY.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Maruti Suzuki India #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.