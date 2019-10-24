Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit tanks 39.4% to Rs 1,358.6 cr; but earnings beat estimates

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, registered a massive 39.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit due to weak auto sales amid subdued demand in the economy.

The profit declined to Rs 1,358.6 crore in the quarter ended in September from Rs 2,240.4 crore in same period in 2018. A sharp fall in corporate tax expenses (as the company enjoyed the maximum benefits because of the corporate tax rate cut announced by the government in September) and higher other income helped the company limit the profit decline.

The revenue during the quarter dropped 24.3 percent yoY to Rs 16,985.3 crore as volumes fell 30 percent YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 53.2 percent to Rs 1,606.3 crore, and the margin contracted to 580 bps to 9.5 percent compared to year-ago.

The stock fell around 2 percent intraday, which could be due to the cautious management commentary, profit booking after recent sharp run up in the stock and fall in margin below 10 percent mark.

Quarterly earnings were better than analyst estimates. According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, the profit was estimated at Rs 922 crore on revenue of Rs 16,765 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 1,474 crore with margin at 8.7 percent for the quarter.