January 20, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

TV18 Broadcast Q3 result:

TV18 Broadcast, the part of Network 18 Group, has registered a strong 83.9 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 377.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, backed by improved performance, lower finance cost and tax reversals.

The operating EBITDA in Q3FY21 grew by 14 percent YoY to Rs 321 crore and operating margin continued to grow to a healthy 23.6 percent, rising 390 bps YoY. Read More