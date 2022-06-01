English
    June 01, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty around 16,600; auto, power, IT, realty under pressure

    Stock Market Live Updates: Among the sectors, buying is seen in oil & gas and metals while power and auto stocks are under pressure.

      Sensex55,442.57-123.84 -0.22%
      Nifty 5016,548.00-36.55 -0.22%
      Nifty Bank35,512.4025.00 +0.07%
      Nifty 50 16,548.00 -36.55 (-0.22%)
      Wed, Jun 01, 2022
      Asian Paints2,915.4555.80 +1.95%
      Bajaj Auto3,749.45-114.65 -2.97%
      Nifty Metal5368.0535.30 +0.66%
      Nifty IT29393.20-285.80 -0.96%


    • June 01, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      Market Update at 10 AM: Sensex is down 85.51 points or 0.15% at 55480.90, and the Nifty shed 24.20 points or 0.15% at 16560.30.

    • June 01, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
    • June 01, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: A clear trend is unlikely to emerge in the market in the near-term. At lower levels DIIs and retail investors will buy, pushing the market up; at higher levels FPIs will sell, pushing the market down. The dominant factor determining the market trend, globally, will be inflation and how far central banks, particularly the Fed, will go in hiking rates to contain inflation.

      India's GDP growth for FY22 has come at 8.7% and the growth rate for FY23 is likely to be around 7. 2 % ( RBI estimates) making India the fastest growing large economy in the world for 2 years consecutively. India has the potential to sustain this growth momentum for many more years, translating into impressive earnings growth. This partly explains the premium stock valuations in India.

      Investors can follow a cautious investment strategy in this uncertain context, buying high quality stocks which will benefit from growth recovery. Leading financials, IT, cement, telecom and segments of autos appear sound investment bets.

    • June 01, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    • June 01, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

      Bajaj Auto May auto sales: Total sales was up 1% at 2.75 lakh units against 2.71 lakh units (YoY). Domestic sales jumped 85% at 1.12 lakh units against 60,830 units (YoY). Exports went down 22% at 1.63 lakh units against 2.11 lakh units (YoY). Total sales at 2.75 lakh units in May 2022 against 4.19 lakh units in May 2019. 2-wheeler sales grew 4% at 2.49 lakh units against 2.40 lakh units (YoY). 3-wheeler sales went down 16% at 20,369 units against 31,308 units (YoY).

    • June 01, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Escorts May tractor sales: Total tractor sales grew 31.1% at  8,421 units against 6,423 units (YoY). Domestic tractor sales rose 24.5% at 7,667 units against 6,158 units (YoY). "We see rural sentiment gradually improving inspite of low crop yields due to extreme heat conditions this harvest season, on account of better crop price realization and forecast of normal rainfall and possible timely sowing this year. With recent Government actions, Inflation may stabilise in near term and operating leverage may further possibly help in partially diluting the impact on margins in coming quarters," the company said.

    • June 01, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Rupee at open: Rupee opens at 77.58 per US dollar against May 31 close of 77.64 per US dollar.

    • June 01, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Market at Open: Sensex is up 10.57 points or 0.02% at 55576.98, and the Nifty up 5.30 points or 0.03% at 16589.80.

    • June 01, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Going by the early action at SGX Nifty, key local benchmark indices are likely to wobble in today's early trade, as there are lingering worries over the implications of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy on the growth momentum. The street suspects that the Fed and also the RBI will move aggressively to raise rates and that could cause a recession. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has moved to 20.47 levels, indicating intra-day volatility.

    • June 01, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      Bata India: Parent to sell 2.8 percent stake via block deal. floor price at Rs 1,750 per share (6.8 percent discount to current market price). Deal size would be Rs 630 crore. JP Morgan is the banker. Lock in of 90 days post block deal.

