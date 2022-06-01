Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty around 16,600; auto, power, IT, realty under pressure

Stocks to Watch Today | Bharat Dynamics, Bata India, Rail Vikas Nigam and others in news today
Bajaj Auto total sales up 1% at 2.75 lakh units against 2.71 lakh units (YoY)
Escorts total tractor sales grows 31.1% at 8,421 units against 6,423 units (YoY)
Rupee opens higher against US dollar
Oil prices open higher on EU Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown
US markets end lower, Dow fall 222 points
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|55,442.57
|-123.84
|-0.22%
|Nifty 50
|16,548.00
|-36.55
|-0.22%
|Nifty Bank
|35,512.40
|25.00
|+0.07%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Asian Paints
|2,915.45
|55.80
|+1.95%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Auto
|3,749.45
|-114.65
|-2.97%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5368.05
|35.30
|+0.66%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|29393.20
|-285.80
|-0.96%
Stocks to Watch Today | Bharat Dynamics, Bata India, Rail Vikas Nigam and others in news today
Market Update at 10 AM: Sensex is down 85.51 points or 0.15% at 55480.90, and the Nifty shed 24.20 points or 0.15% at 16560.30.
#MayTractorSales | VST Tillers Tractors reports total tractor sales down 1.5% at 591 units vs 600 units (YoY)— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 1, 2022
▶️Power tiller sales up 47.4% at 3037 units vs 2061 units (YoY) pic.twitter.com/KUtWg7jhCt
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: A clear trend is unlikely to emerge in the market in the near-term. At lower levels DIIs and retail investors will buy, pushing the market up; at higher levels FPIs will sell, pushing the market down. The dominant factor determining the market trend, globally, will be inflation and how far central banks, particularly the Fed, will go in hiking rates to contain inflation.
India's GDP growth for FY22 has come at 8.7% and the growth rate for FY23 is likely to be around 7. 2 % ( RBI estimates) making India the fastest growing large economy in the world for 2 years consecutively. India has the potential to sustain this growth momentum for many more years, translating into impressive earnings growth. This partly explains the premium stock valuations in India.
Investors can follow a cautious investment strategy in this uncertain context, buying high quality stocks which will benefit from growth recovery. Leading financials, IT, cement, telecom and segments of autos appear sound investment bets.
#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Demand is strong but there is pressure on the cost side. Business is now higher than pre-COVID levels, says Ronojoy Dutta of IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) pic.twitter.com/Znn5NwosSy— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 1, 2022
Bajaj Auto May auto sales: Total sales was up 1% at 2.75 lakh units against 2.71 lakh units (YoY). Domestic sales jumped 85% at 1.12 lakh units against 60,830 units (YoY). Exports went down 22% at 1.63 lakh units against 2.11 lakh units (YoY). Total sales at 2.75 lakh units in May 2022 against 4.19 lakh units in May 2019. 2-wheeler sales grew 4% at 2.49 lakh units against 2.40 lakh units (YoY). 3-wheeler sales went down 16% at 20,369 units against 31,308 units (YoY).
Escorts May tractor sales: Total tractor sales grew 31.1% at 8,421 units against 6,423 units (YoY). Domestic tractor sales rose 24.5% at 7,667 units against 6,158 units (YoY). "We see rural sentiment gradually improving inspite of low crop yields due to extreme heat conditions this harvest season, on account of better crop price realization and forecast of normal rainfall and possible timely sowing this year. With recent Government actions, Inflation may stabilise in near term and operating leverage may further possibly help in partially diluting the impact on margins in coming quarters," the company said.
Rupee at open: Rupee opens at 77.58 per US dollar against May 31 close of 77.64 per US dollar.
Market at Open: Sensex is up 10.57 points or 0.02% at 55576.98, and the Nifty up 5.30 points or 0.03% at 16589.80.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Going by the early action at SGX Nifty, key local benchmark indices are likely to wobble in today's early trade, as there are lingering worries over the implications of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy on the growth momentum. The street suspects that the Fed and also the RBI will move aggressively to raise rates and that could cause a recession. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has moved to 20.47 levels, indicating intra-day volatility.
Bata India: Parent to sell 2.8 percent stake via block deal. floor price at Rs 1,750 per share (6.8 percent discount to current market price). Deal size would be Rs 630 crore. JP Morgan is the banker. Lock in of 90 days post block deal.