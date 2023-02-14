Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty around 17,800; UPL, Infosys, M&M top gainers

February 14, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher cut its FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 19%/4% as continued investment in content and sluggish recovery in ad-environment is likely to dent profitability.

Company's operational performance was broadly in-line with EBITDA margin of 16.0% (PLe of 15.1%) but PAT was derailed by an exceptional charge of Rs1,690mn, said broking house.

Prabhudas Lilladher expect near term profitability challenges as 1) network share is flattish at ~16% (full operating leverage benefit of ad-revenue recovery may not flow through) 2) losses in digital venture are widening (Rs7,941mn in 9MFY23 versus Rs5,581mn in 9MFY22) and 3) content & production cost continues to stay at elevated levels.

In light of the ongoing challenges, brokerage house cut its target multiple to 21x (earlier 22x) but retain buy with a revised Target Price of Rs 277 (earlier Rs 309) as impending merger with SPNI (NCLT hearing is due on 14th Feb 2023) can result in significant revenue/cost synergies in long term.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 211.60, down Rs 6.95, or 3.18 percent on the BSE.