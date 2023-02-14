Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty around 17,800; UPL, Infosys, M&M top gainers

BSE realty index sheds 1 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha
MPC will have to raise rates again in the April meeting: V K Vijayakumar
Prabhudas Lilladher retains buy on Zee Entertainment, target price revises at Rs 277
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 profit drops 92%; share price declines
Nykaa shares fall as Q3 profit tanks 71% to Rs 8.2 crore
Indices open higher, Nifty above 17,800; ZEE, Nykaa, ONGC in focus
Patel Engineering right issue opens on Feb 14, bags orders worth Rs 10,090.56 crore
Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17100-18100: Prashanth Tapse
Inflation could remain around the 5.5-6% mark in the near term: Suvodeep Rakshit
Markets will expect a hawkish bias from central bank going ahead: Apurva Sheth
Nykaa PAT declines 71% YoY to Rs 8.5 crore in Q3, revenue rises 33%
Japan Q4 GDP expands annualised 0.6%
Oil prices fall after additional U.S. crude reserve release announced
Zee Entertainment Q3 net profit slumps 92% to Rs 24 crore; revenue flat
Retail inflation surges to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December
Wall Street ends sharply higher as investors eye inflation data
Asian Markets trade higher with Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan Weightes up 0.5% each
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,686.39
|254.55
|+0.42%
|Nifty 50
|17,828.45
|57.55
|+0.32%
|Nifty Bank
|41,252.25
|-29.95
|-0.07%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UPL
|761.70
|27.90
|+3.80%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,625.70
|-91.95
|-5.35%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|30665.90
|376.20
|+1.24%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3784.00
|-36.75
|-0.96%
Uncertainty about the market trend continues. The new concern is the reversal of the declining inflation trend observed in December. The January CPI number at 6.52 % spiking from 5.72% in December is a big negative. The MPC will have to raise rates again in the April meeting.
FPIs have again sold yesterday (including the Coforge block deal of around Rs 2400 crore) to the tune of around Rs 1078 crores. They may continue to sell on rallies.
India’s underperformance in 2023, so far, is striking. We have underperformed both developed markets like US and Europe and large emerging markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea. Investors may exercise caution and wait patiently for this underperformance phase to play out.
Prabhudas Lilladher cut its FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 19%/4% as continued investment in content and sluggish recovery in ad-environment is likely to dent profitability.
Company's operational performance was broadly in-line with EBITDA margin of 16.0% (PLe of 15.1%) but PAT was derailed by an exceptional charge of Rs1,690mn, said broking house.
Prabhudas Lilladher expect near term profitability challenges as 1) network share is flattish at ~16% (full operating leverage benefit of ad-revenue recovery may not flow through) 2) losses in digital venture are widening (Rs7,941mn in 9MFY23 versus Rs5,581mn in 9MFY22) and 3) content & production cost continues to stay at elevated levels.
In light of the ongoing challenges, brokerage house cut its target multiple to 21x (earlier 22x) but retain buy with a revised Target Price of Rs 277 (earlier Rs 309) as impending merger with SPNI (NCLT hearing is due on 14th Feb 2023) can result in significant revenue/cost synergies in long term.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 211.60, down Rs 6.95, or 3.18 percent on the BSE.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has reported a 92% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 24.31 crore for quarter ended December FY23, dented by weak operating performance, lower topline and exceptional loss (Rs 168.97 crore).
Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,111.2 crore fell by 0.07% compared to year-ago period hit by lower advertisement revenue (down 15.6% YoY), but subscription revenue growth was strong at 13.2% in the same period.
On the operating front, EBITDA fell by 27.5% YoY to Rs 343.8 crore with margin decline of 615 bps in Q3FY23. Numbers, barring profit, were better than analysts' expectations.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The Nykaa Fashion operator has recorded a 71% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 8.2 crore for quarter ended December FY23 impacted by weak operating margin performance.
Revenue from operations grew by 33.2% YoY to Rs 1,463 crore with strong GMV (gross merchandise value) growth of 37% YoY. On the operating front, EBITDA rose by 13.3% to Rs 78.2 crore with scale efficiencies in fulfilment and marketing expense, but EBITDA margin fell 94 bps to 5.34% for the quarter.
On sequential basis, Nykaa clocked 99.4% growth in profit with revenue rising 19% and EBITDA climbing 28% with margin expansion of 38 bps.
Indian indices opened firm on February 14 with Nifty above 17800.
The Sensex was up 231.10 points or 0.38% at 60662.94, and the Nifty was up 63.80 points or 0.36% at 17834.70. About 1249 shares have advanced, 720 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.
UPL, Infosys, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies and TCS were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Life Insurance.
Patel Engineering offers right issue of 25,78,72,409 equity shares of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 2:1 at a price of Rs 12.60 per equity share.
Assuming full subscription, the Company will garner Rs 3,249.19 million through right issue.
The issue opens on February 14th 2023 and closes on February 27th, 2023.
The company declared lowest bidder (L1) for projects worth Rs 10,090.56 crore.
These projects will be executed in joint ventures and all the projects are scheduled to be completed in a period of 36 months.
Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher at 82.58 per dollar on against previous close of 82.72.
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 43.46 points or 0.07% at 60388.38, and the Nifty was up 81.30 points or 0.46% at 17852.20.