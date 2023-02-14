Taking Stock | Market snaps 2-day losing streak, Sensex up 600 points; Nifty above 17,900

The Indian benchmark indices snapped a two-day losing streak on February 14 supported by IT, metal, FMCG and financial names.

At close, the Sensex was up 600.42 points, or 0.99 percent, at 61,032.26, and the Nifty was up 158.90 points, or 0.89 percent, at 17,929.80.

"Domestic indices edged higher, inspired by their global counterparts, as investors await the US inflation numbers today. The whammy over Indiaâ€™s retail inflation breaching the RBIâ€™s tolerance level was cooled by WPI inflation easing to 4.73 percent in January. IT stocks were in focus as investors anticipated a slowdown in US inflation, which could result in a favourable Fed policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Adani group stocks mixed

Adani Group companies had a mixed day, as the flagship Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ended on a positive note.

Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 820 crore for the October-December quarter against a loss of Rs 11.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power were all locked in a 5 percent lower circuit.

Stocks and sectors

UPL, ITC, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life Insurance, Grasim Industries and BPCL.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG, Information Technology, PSU Bank and metal rose a percent each. Selling was seen in the auto and pharma names.

The broader indices underperformed the main indices. The BSE midcap index shed 0.4 percent and the smallcap index 0.6 percent.

On the BSE, power and realty indices fell more than a percent each, while auto index fell 0.3 percent, capital goods 0.4 percent and healthcare 0.4 percent. Bank, FMCG, information technology and metal were up 0.7-0.9 percent.

Nearly 200 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE. These included Zee Media Corporation, Zee learn, Venkys, Jindal Saw, Cummins India, CG Power, Patel Engineering, Indiabulls Real Estate and Gati.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in Grasim, Bosch and Eicher Motors.

A short build-up was seen in Honeywell Automation, Navin Fluorine International and Balkrishna Industries, while a long build-up was seen in UPL, ITC and Adani Enterprises.

Outlook for February 15

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

We are of the view that as long as the Nifty and the Sensex trade above 17,800 and 60,500 the reversal formation is likely to continue. The indices can move to 18,050-18,100 and 61,300-61,500.

Below 17,800 and 60,500, the uptrend will vulnerable and the benchmarks can retest 17,700 and 60,200.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Technical Research, Religare Broking

Indications are favourable for further recovery and weâ€™re now eyeing 18,200 for the Nifty. The move could be gradual due to restricted participation in select index heavyweights. Traders should align their positions accordingly and prefer index majors over others.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

On the daily charts, the Nifty managed to close above the immediate hurdle zone of 17,850â€“17,900, which puts the bulls at an advantage.

The hourly Bollinger bands have begun to expand, indicating an expansion in volatility. With prices trading along the upper band, it suggests that the positive momentum is likely to continue.

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal. Thus both price and momentum indicators are suggesting further upside.

On the upside, the Nifty can test the upper end (18,100) of the downward sloping channel from a short-term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.