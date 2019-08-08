Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11K, Sensex up 636 pts on possible roll-back of higher tax on FPIs

Gaurav Bissa, AVP Derivatives & Technicals, LKP Securities:

Index opened marginally higher in today session and managed to hold streak whole day, after making low at 10843 index managed to close near day high with strong gains of 1.6 percent. Index managed to give closing above 11k mark hinting we may see some more short covering in coming session which in result can push index towards 11,100-11,200 zone, support for index is coming near 10,960-10,850 zone.

Nifty bank has given closing at 28,110 with gains of nearly 1.50 percent, immediate support for nifty bank is coming near 27,850-27,600 zone and resistance is coming near 28,350-28,500 zone.