you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 08, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11K, Sensex up 636 pts on possible roll-back of higher tax on FPIs

At close, the Sensex was up 636.86 points at 37,327.36, and the Nifty was up 177 points at 11,032.50.

highlights

  • Aug 08, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Gaurav Bissa, AVP Derivatives & Technicals, LKP Securities:

    Index opened marginally higher in today session and managed to hold streak whole day, after making low at 10843 index managed to close near day high with strong gains of 1.6 percent. Index managed to give closing above 11k mark hinting we may see some more short covering in coming session which in result can push index towards 11,100-11,200 zone, support for index is coming near 10,960-10,850 zone.

    Nifty bank has given closing at 28,110 with gains of nearly 1.50 percent, immediate support for nifty bank is coming near 27,850-27,600 zone and resistance is coming near 28,350-28,500 zone.

  • Aug 08, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Page Industies Q1 result: Net profit was down 11.1 percent at Rs 110.6 crore against Rs 124.4 crore, revenue was up 2.4 percent at Rs 835 crore against Rs 815.3 crore, YoY.

  • Aug 08, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services:

    Market gets a breather towards the  close and reclaimed 11000 level due to the expectation that the government is likely to be lenient on higher surcharge on FPIs which influenced bears to cover their short positions. Additionally, prospects of lower interest rate going forward and strength in rupee will ease liquidity crunch situation.

  • Aug 08, 04:03 PM (IST)

    July MF Data:

    Total net equity inflows up 6.7 percent at Rs 8,092 crore against Rs 7,585 crore and balanced funds inflows at Rs 674 crore against outflows of Rs 1910 crore, MoM.
    The liquid fund inflow at Rs 45,441 crore versus outflow of Rs 1.52 lakh crore and credit risk outflow at Rs 3,411 crore against outflow of Rs 2,695 crore, MoM.

    Indian markets staged a short-covering rally in the last one hour of the trade on Thursday, August 8, after buzz that the government is likely to roll-back recently imposed higher tax on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as reported by Reuters quoting a government official.

  • Aug 08, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Endurance Technologies Q1 result:

    Consolidated net profit up 32.9 percent at Rs 165.6 crore versus Rs 124.6 crore and revenue was up 2.6 percent at Rs 1,909.2 crore against Rs 1,860.4 crore, YoY.

    EBITDA was up 25.8 percent at Rs 341.4 crore versus Rs 271.4 crore and EBITDA margin was at 17.9 percent against 14.6 percent.

  • Aug 08, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Rupee near day's high: The Indian rupee erased all its intraday losses and trading higher by 24 paise at 70.65 per dollar against previous close 70.89.

  • Aug 08, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Market close: After remained volatile in the first half on August 8, the bulls took the charge in the second half and help Nifty to close above 11,000 after media reports suggested that the government is likely to roll-back recently impose a higher tax on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

    At close, the Sensex was up 636.86 points at 37,327.36, and the Nifty was up 177 points at 11,032.50. About 1379 shares have advanced, 1020 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged. 

    HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and M&M were among major gainers on the indices, while losers were Tata Steel, Cipla, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Housing and IndusInd Bank.

    All the sectoral indices ended higher led by the IT, auto, bank energy, FMCG, metal, pharma and infra.

  • Aug 08, 03:24 PM (IST)

    UCO Bank Q1:

    The company posted net loss at Rs 601.4 crore against loss of Rs 634 crore, while net interest income (NII) was up 8.7 percent at Rs 1,335 crore against Rs 1,228 crore, YoY.

    The gross NPA was at 24.85 percent versus 25 percent and net NPA was at 8.98 percent against 9.72 percent, QoQ.

