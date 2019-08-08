App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: RIL, Tata Motors jump 3% each; HDFC Bank gains, Tata Steel drags

935 stocks advanced and 800 declined while 361 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1177 stocks advanced, 1168 declined and 130 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The benchmark indices has reacted positively after a news that the government is likely to roll-back recently imposed higher tax on FPIs.

Nifty jumped 132 points to 10,987 while the Sensex spiked 483 points to 37,174.

Nifty Auto added 1.5 percent led by Tata Motors which jumped over 3 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bosch, Apollo Tyres, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

The IT index gained close to 2 percent, the top gainers are HCL Tech which spiked over 6 percent followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Infosys.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are Reliance Industries which added 3 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

The top gainers from the banking space are HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, PNB, Kotak Mahindra Bank and YES Bank.

India VIX is down 4.78 percent and is trading at 15.94.

The top Nifty50 gainers include HCL Tech which is up 6 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra while the top losers are Cipla, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Housing Finance and UPL.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, YES Bank and HDFC Bank.

311 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Cummins India, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Steel, SAIL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Exide Industries and GAIL India among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:01 pm

