App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami to strengthen healthcare sales, expects consumer sentiment to improve in Q2FY20

With a market cap of around Rs 14,000 cr, Emami Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG company Emami expects the consumer sentiments to pick up in the second half of FY20, driven by a young aspirant population, growing rural incomes, normal monsoon, and increased government impetus.

“Company (Emami) is attractively placed to capitalise the opportunity of the upscaling of the demand momentum that is expected to set in the second half (October to March) of FY 2019-20,” said Chairman RS Agarwal at Emami 36th Annual General Meeting held on August 8.

Founded in 1974, Emami is engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products.

Close

Agarwal said Emami intends to grow the revenues of its power brands, launch more innovative products in under-penetrated segments, and also strengthen its healthcare sales by investing in research and development and deepen its focus on international markets.

related news

Power brands include Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, and Mentho Plus.

Further, Agarwal pointed out that enhanced focus was given to newer channels like modern trade and e-commerce to drive accelerated growth.

“Emami’s pan India presence has been widened and deepened making products available directly across 9.4 lakh outlets and also across all prominent modern trade outlets and e-commerce platforms,” Agarwal said.

Giving an overview about last financial year, Agarwal said that climatic vagaries along with adverse macro-economic conditions impacted the domestic business of the company in FY19.

While delayed winter resulted in a slow start of the company’s winter portfolio in Q3 (Oct-Dec), the extended winter season continued to dent early summer offtake in the fourth quarter.

With a market cap of around Rs 14,000 cr, Emami is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group.

In June quarter of FY20, the company's consolidated net profit shot up 48 percent year-on-year to Rs 39.1 crore.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #AGM #Business #Companies #Emami

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.