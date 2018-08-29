Market Live: Sensex continues to trade flat, Nifty manages to hold 11,700; midcaps outperform

Live now
Aug 29, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
SBI gains on stake sale in NSE:
Jet Airways continues to soar:
Market opens:
Market Update: Following days of rally in the market, benchmarks have taken a pause on Wednesday morning. The Sensex and Nifty are trading flat, with the latter managing to hold 11,700-mark. The Bank Nifty is trading flat, but PSU bank index is higher by around half a percent.
Weakness in IT and FMCG is being offset by metals and pharma. Midcaps have had a strong start, outperforming the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap index is up almost a percent.
Among shares, State Bank of India is up almost a percent on the back of its plan to sell stake in NSE. Meanwhile, Jet Airways is up over a percent after it received 300 million dollar liquidity support from banks.
The Sensex is up 0.55 points or 0.00% at 38897.18, while the Nifty is down 6.00 points or 0.05% at 11732.50. The market breadth is positive as 1,046 shares advanced, against a decline of 626 shares, while 98 shares were unchanged.
SBI gains on stake sale in NSE: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) gained 1 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company received approval to initiate sale of up to 3.9% of bank's stake in NSE.
"The appropriate authority has accorded approval to explore and initiate the process of divestment upto 3.8958 percent of stake of SBI in National Stock Exchange of lndia through secondary sale," as per company release.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 351.50 and 52-week low Rs 232 on 26 October, 2017 and 27 April, 2018, respectively.
Jet Airways continues to soar:Shares of Jet Airways rose 3 percent on Wednesday morning as investors cheered the ‘liquidity support’ of USD 300 million that the firm received.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 302.70 and an intraday low of Rs 296.00.
The airline announced that it got USD 300 million in the form of advance lease incentives and borrowings from domestic banks, news agency PTI reported.
The company got a liquidity support of USD 300 million towards lease incentives and bank borrowings, Jet Airways deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Amit Agarwal today said in an analysts call.
Market opens: After days of positive openings, it is a flat start for equity benchmarks on this Wednesday morning, with the Nifty managing to hold 11,700-mark.
The Sensex is down 11.77 points or 0.03% at 38884.86, while the Nifty is lower by 10.70 points or 0.09% at 11727.80. The market breadth is positive as 518 shares advanced, 310 shares declined, while 59 shares were unchanged.
Banks are trading mixed, as the Bank Nifty is trading lower by one-fifth of a percent, while the PSU bank index is up over half a percent. Metals have further extended their gains from previous sessions. IT and pharma are witnessing some cooling off. Among broader markets, midcaps are higher by 0.25 percent.
Vedanta, State Bank of India, and GAIL are the top gainers, while Axis Bank, Coal India, and Lupin are the top losers.
Market at pre-open: The pre-opening rates indicate flat to positive start for the market with Nifty trading above 11,760, while Sensex crosses 30,000 level.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 112.57 points or 0.29% at 39009.20, and the Nifty up 22.30 points or 0.19% at 11760.80.
BPCL, SBI, YEs Bank, JSW Steel and Adani Enterprises are among the major gainers on Indices, while Lupin trading down in pre-opening trade.
Stocks in the news: SBI, Artson Engg, Jet Airways, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Lupin, JP Power
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Intec Capital: Company approves re-appointment of Sanjeev Goel as Managing Director RMG Alloy Steel: Appoints B K Goenka as Chairman of
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give up to 12% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 10 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,749-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.