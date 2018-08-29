Highlights | RBI releases its annual report for 2017-18

The RBI touched upon a host of subjects like asset quality in the banking system, the government's demonetisation exercise in 2016, the value of the rupee, and India's macros
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released its annual report for the financial year 2017-18.
The central bank spoke about a host of subjects like asset quality in the banking system, the government's demonetisation exercise in 2016, the value of the Indian rupee, and some of India's other macros.Listed below are some of the important points the RBI made in its 245-page report:
- India not immune to bouts of financial market turmoil
- Headline inflation may face upside risks over the rest of the year
- Stage set for intensification of structural reform, unlocking growth
- Changing demand-supply dynamics in international oil market may impact trade deficit
- Agricultural production likely to remain strong for 3rd consecutive year
- Current account deficit is expected to be largely financed by FDI flows
- Credit policy to continue to be guided by objective of meeting CPI target
- Inflation risks warrant continuous vigil
- Gross NPA ratio of banks may rise further in FY19
- Fiscal risks may emanate from states going to polls
- Expect real GDP growth for FY19 to accelerate to 7.4%
- Total value of banned notes returned to banks at Rs 15.3 lakh crore
- Manufacturing gathering momentum on back of new businesses
- Turnaround in capital formation brightens economic outlook
- Uptick in credit growth likely by progress made under IBC
- Total Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes In circulation on Nov 8, 2016 was Rs 15,417,93 crore
- Have completed verification and processing of specified bank notes
- 99.3% of all currency in circulation came back to banking system
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 01:08 pm