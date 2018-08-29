Highlights | RBI releases its annual report for 2017-18

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released its annual report for the financial year 2017-18.

India not immune to bouts of financial market turmoil



Headline inflation may face upside risks over the rest of the year



Stage set for intensification of structural reform, unlocking growth



Changing demand-supply dynamics in international oil market may impact trade deficit



Agricultural production likely to remain strong for 3rd consecutive year



Current account deficit is expected to be largely financed by FDI flows



Credit policy to continue to be guided by objective of meeting CPI target



Inflation risks warrant continuous vigil



Gross NPA ratio of banks may rise further in FY19



Fiscal risks may emanate from states going to polls



Expect real GDP growth for FY19 to accelerate to 7.4%



Total value of banned notes returned to banks at Rs 15.3 lakh crore



Manufacturing gathering momentum on back of new businesses



Turnaround in capital formation brightens economic outlook



Uptick in credit growth likely by progress made under IBC



Total Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes In circulation on Nov 8, 2016 was Rs 15,417,93 crore



Have completed verification and processing of specified bank notes



99.3% of all currency in circulation came back to banking system

