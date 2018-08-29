App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Infra rises nearly 3% ahead of board meeting for power biz tranfer

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 29, to consider and approve, the transfer of integrated Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure added nearly 3 percent intraday Wednesday ahead of board meeting for transfer of its power business.

Adani Enterprises rose 100 percent, while Reliance Infra down 10 percent in last one year.

Adani Enterprises rose 100 percent, while Reliance Infra down 10 percent in last one year.

At 10:50 hrs Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 431.55, up 2.03 percent and Adani Transmission was quoting at Rs 235.85, up 0.38 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

