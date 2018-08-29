Reliance Infra rises nearly 3% ahead of board meeting for power biz tranfer

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure added nearly 3 percent intraday Wednesday ahead of board meeting for transfer of its power business.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 29, to consider and approve, the transfer of integrated Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission.

Adani Enterprises rose 100 percent, while Reliance Infra down 10 percent in last one year.

At 10:50 hrs Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 431.55, up 2.03 percent and Adani Transmission was quoting at Rs 235.85, up 0.38 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil