These 7 stocks maintained consistency in PAT margin, RoE, RoCE in last 3 fiscals

As India’s benchmark indices continue their record run, investors, more often than not, have a tough time shortlisting names other than blue chips.

Though numerous factors influence the price performance of a stock, the importance of robust fundamentals plays a dominant and critical role in determining the extent of re-rating.

Therefore, a glance at some good performers merits attention. While one may look at a business from various perspectives, earnings growth is not something that can be overlooked.



Profit Margin (PAT) margin has been maintained at a minimum of 10 percent in each of the previous 3 fiscals while simultaneously being on a consistent uptrend during the period.



Return on Equity (RoE) and Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) of at least 20 percent have been achieved every year since the last 3 years.



In this context, we analysed BSE universe companies that meet the following conditions:

Only seven stocks (primarily mid and small caps) passed the above filters. These include Dabur India, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Mayur Uniquoters, Multibase India, Orient Refractories, SNL Bearings and Solar Industries.

Here’s a snapshot of the price performance of these stocks over the past year.