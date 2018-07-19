Market Live: Midcap selling drags Sensex, Nifty below 11,000; Mindtree down 6%

Live now
Jul 19, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update:
Market opens:
Jhunjhunwala hikes stakes:
Market at Pre-open:
India fastest growing economy in Asia; on track to meet FY18 target: ADB
Growth in Asia and the Pacific's developing economies for 2018 and 2019 will remain solid as it continues apace across the region, despite rising tensions between the US and its trading partners, said a supplement to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO).
Do not miss including these 5 incomes while filing your income tax returns
Balwant Jain In a hurry to file income tax returns, many a time individuals forget to disclose all income. This not only shows incorrect picture of your income but also changes the tax liability.
Anand Rathi is upbeat on these 3 stocks, should you invest?
Normal monsoon will be crucial in containing inflation, boosting earnings growth and shoring up rural demand, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Broers
Market Update: After beginning the session on a positive note, equity benchmarks are currently trading off their high points and are trading flat. The Nifty is well below 11,000-mark. Cuts are visible among all sectoral indices, with midcaps contributing the most to indices’ fall. The Nifty Midcap index is down over 1 percent.
Financials, pharmaceuticals, metals and IT stocks are trading in the red. Shares of Mindtree fell over 6 percent in the morning trade after its profit for Q1 fell 13 percent and its CFO resigned. Slower revenue growth guidance for Q2 could have also weighed on the stock. ONGC is the top gainer on the Sensex, up over 2 percent, after the Cabinet cut tax burden on the firm.
Mindtree falls over 6% as net profit for Q1 dips 13%, CFO resigns
Shares of Mindtree fell over 6 percent in the morning trade as investors turned wary after the company reported 13 percent drop in its net profit for the June quarter.
Rupee update: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 8 paise at 68.70 per dollar versus 68.62 yesterday.
Rupee fell against the US dollar in yesterday’s session following uptick in global crude oil prices and after the greenback strengthened against its major crosses, said Motilal Oswal.
Following the Fed Chairman testimony the US dollar rose to the highest level in a year. In his testimony, the Fed Chair said he believed the US economy was on course for years more of steady growth, and played down the risks to the US economy of the escalating trade conflict.
Market opens: Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining over 100 points, while the Nifty has reclaimed 11,000 in the opening tick.
The Sensex is up 106.61 points or 0.29% at 36480.05, while the Nifty is up 24.40 points or 0.22% at 11004.90. The market breadth is positive as 261 shares advanced, against a decline of 105 shares, while 40 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains seen among metals, and automobiles. Midcaps, meanwhile, are trading absolutely flat.
Jhunjhunwala hikes stakes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as the big bull of D-Street, increased his stake in Lupin by 0.03 percent to 1.95 percent as per the latest shareholding data for the quarter-ended June.
He also raised his stake in Jaiprakash Associates by 0.83 percent to 2.06 percent. The billionaire investor now holds 5 crore shares in the company. Jhunjhunwala had re-entered the counter in March quarter after having sold off his entire holding in 2017.
He also reduced his stake in five companies: Aptech, CRISIL, Edelweiss Financial Services, Firstsource Solutions and Titan Company.
Jhunjhunwala buys shares through his company Rare Enterprises or in his own or wife Rekha’s name. Companies in which Jhunjhunwala or persons acting in concert held over a percent stake are disclosed in the shareholding data released by the BSE as of July 17.
Only 15 of nearly 30 companies in Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio released their shareholding data for the quarter-ended June till now. Of the 14 companies, only two have delivered positive returns.
The 57-year-old billionaire kept his stake constant in eight companies, which fell up to 60 percent in 2018 till date. These companies include: Geojit Financial Services, Ion Exchange (India), Man Infraconstruction, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Orient Cement, Mandhana Retail Ventures and VIP Industries.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate a higher opening for the market, with the Nifty reclaiming 11,000, while the Sensex is up over 100 points.
The Sensex is up 110.49 points or 0.30% at 36483.93, while the Nifty is up 51.40 points or 0.47% at 11031.90. About 3 shares have advanced, 0 shares declined, and 2718 shares are unchanged.
Stocks in the news: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rel Comm, JP Associates, Cadila, Fortis, JK Tyre
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Indian Bank | JSW Steel | Reliance Comm | JP Associates | Cadila Healthcare | JK Tyre and Tata Motors are stocks, which are in news today.
