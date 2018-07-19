Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slips 2% after provisions more than doubled in Q1

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price declined 2 percent after its provisions for bad loans shot up 130 percent to Rs 469.6 crore for the quarter ended June compared to previous year. The sequential increase in provisions 53 percent percent.

The private sector lender posted a 12.3 percent rise in its first quarter net profit missing estimates, on the back of increase in provisions. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,024.94 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 912.73 crore YoY.

The bank’s net interest income grew by 15 percent to Rs 2,583 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,245.5 crore in the year ago period.

A Reuters poll had estimated net profit to see a 28 percent increase to Rs 1,165.4 crore in Q1 of FY19.

The bank's asset quality remained stable. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) dropped to 2.17 percent in Q1 from 2.58 percent a year ago. Net NPA also declined to 0.86 percent from 1.25 percent YoY. There was a decrease in the gross NPA and net NPA from 1.22 percent and 0.98 percent respectively on a sequential basis as well.

On consolidated basis, profit grew by 16.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,574.5 crore and net interest income rose by 13.3 percent to Rs 3,405 crore in Q1.

At 12:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,387.20, down Rs 14.85, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.