RBL Bank shares correct 3% after provisions spike sharply in Q1

RBL Bank share price fell 3 percent intraday on Thursday after provisions during the quarter ended June increased sharply, though earnings remained strong with stable asset quality.

The correction could also be due to profit booking as the stock rallied 13 percent in Q1FY18 and 11 percent in 2018 on top of 52 percent surge in the last year.

Provisions for bad loans for the quarter stood at Rs 140.35 crore, which were higher by 24.4 percent compared to March quarter 2018 and increased by a whopping 48.6 percent compared to June quarter last fiscal, but provision coverage ratio improved.

Provision coverage ratio at the end of June quarter stood at 60.41 percent, which was improved from 57.99 percent in June 2017 and 57.57 in FY18.

The private sector lender's Q1 profit grew by 34.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 190.04 crore, backed by net interest income, other income and operating income.

Net interest income shot up 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 552.70 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, driven by loan growth and net interest margin.

The bank said net advances during the quarter grew by 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 42,198.09 crore. "The growth in the corporate & institutional segment and commercial banking (wholesale portfolio) was pegged at 31 percent, while that of other segments (retail assets and development banking & financial inclusion – non-wholesale portfolio) was 43 percent."

Deposits in Q1 surged 27 percent to Rs 44,949.59 crore YoY with current accounts & savings accounts (CASA) ratio improving to 24.42 percent as at June 2018 from 22.09 percent as at June 2017, it added.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.04 percent for the June quarter, up from 3.54 percent in same period last year and also from 3.8 percent as of FY18.

Asset quality remained stable in Q1 with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were unchanged at 1.4 percent on sequential basis while net NPAs were lower at 0.75 percent against 0.78 percent in previous year.

At 12:06 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 554.40, down Rs 10.55, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.