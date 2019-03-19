App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 9-13% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 21 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,532-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Tuesday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 35 points higher at 11,462 on Monday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 21 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,532-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Banks and tech helped lead Wall Street higher on Monday, while Boeing and Facebook were a drag and investors eyed this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting for affirmation of its commitment to “patient” monetary policy, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares treaded water on Tuesday ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting, hovering near six-month highs, while sterling was choppy as the speaker of Britain’s parliament banned another vote on same Brexit deal, it said.

related news

The Indian rupee on Monday surged by 57 paise to close at an over seven-month high of 68.53 against the US dollar, also marking a sixth straight session of gains, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and narrowing trade deficit.

Stocks in news:

Racing against time to meet the Supreme Court's deadline, Reliance Communications (RCom) has paid Rs 458.77 crore of dues to Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson, according to sources.

Jet Airways Ltd said on Monday it has grounded four more planes and would delay paying interest on maturing debt in a fresh sign of deepening liquidity crisis engulfing the Indian carrier saddled with over $1 billion debt.

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) cut production by over 8 percent in February on account of subdued demand. The auto major produced a total of 1,48,959 units, including Super Carry LCV, across its factories last month, down 8.3 percent from 1,62,524 units produced in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

PNB: Buy| LTP: Rs 86.54| Target: Rs 96| Stop-Loss: Rs 81| Return 11%

IOC: Buy| LTP: Rs 163| Target: Rs185| Stop-Loss: Rs 150| Return 13%

Petronet LNG: Buy| LTP: Rs 244|Target: Rs 265 |Stop-Loss: Rs 231|Return 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 08:39 am

tags #Indian Oil Corporation #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Petronet LNG #PNB #Technical Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Xavi Says 48-team Qatar World Cup Would be Too Long

L&T, Mindtree Shares Slip After 'Hostile Bid' for IT Firm

NC and Congress Hit Anantnag Bump on Road to Alliance in J&K

BJP is Trying to Turn Lok Sabha Polls Into 'Khaki Election', Says Shas ...

'Public Uproar' - Critics Round on Cannavaro over China Role

Sick of Pollution? This Remote Cape Offers Tourists 'World's Cleanest ...

DMK Assures Scrapping of NEET, Private Sector Quota in Manifesto

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Will ...

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsmen' - Smith

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gain to turn flat; Rcom up 1 ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Hotel Leela Venture hits upper circuit on asset sale to Brookfield

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says wo ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

In Meghalaya's patriarchy-infiltrated matrilineal society, women turn ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican s ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone com ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.