Looking invest in the US market? Motilal Oswal launches S&P 500 Index Fund; NFO opens April 15

If you wish to invest in companies based out of the US are looking to diversify your portfolio, then do check out the latest launch by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company. On April 13, the company announced the launch of the Motilal Oswal S&P 500® Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the S&P 500® Index.

Motilal Oswal S&P 500® Index Fund will open for subscription on April 15 and will close on April 23.

The minimum application amount is Rs 500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The fund managers for this scheme are Herin Visaria for foreign securities and Abhiroop Mukherjee for the debt component.

“If you entered the Indian equity markets and you had no clue where to start you would start with the A group in BSE. Similarly, if you entered the global equity markets from another planet and you had no clue where to start you would start with S&P 500. It’s the world’s A group or the world’s largecap index composed of some of the biggest global companies,” Aashish Somaiyaa, Managing Director & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, explained.