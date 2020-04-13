Looking invest in the US market? Motilal Oswal launches S&P 500 Index Fund; NFO opens April 15

Motilal Oswal S&P 500® Index Fund will open for subscription on April 15 and will close on April 23
Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund will provide Indian investors the opportunity to partake in the performance of leading 500 companies listed in the US, the company said.
The S&P 500 Index is widely regarded as the best single gauge of largecap US equities and covers approximately 80 percent of the available market. Some of the big-ticket companies which are part of the index include names like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, J&J, Visa, Alphabet (Google), among others.
The S&P 500 Index is the world’s largest index with a track record of 63 years, making it one of the oldest indices in the world.
The S&P 500® index is the best gauge of the US market as it constitutes 82 percent of the US stock market. It has exposure to all 11 sectors and has exposure to purely largecap companies, Motilal Oswal said in a press release.
It is a global index with 40 percent of its investments coming from overseas. After the recent correction, the S&P 500® Index may have arrived at an attractive valuation to enter.
“With the launch of the S&P500 index fund - we are excited to have Jack Bogle's legacy and spirit in India (Founder, Vanguard Mutual Fund). It’s a fund that is present in almost every investor’s portfolio in the US and a great way to start the process of international diversification – helping Indian investors fight rupee depreciation as well as portfolio volatility,” Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company said.