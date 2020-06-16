App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life share at 52-week high as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 4.41 percent stake (or 70.25 lakh equity shares) in the pharma company as per March shareholding pattern available on exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises, poses after an interview with Reuters in Mumbai
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises, poses after an interview with Reuters in Mumbai
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences gained 3.5 percent intraday to hit a fresh 52-week high on June 16 after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company.

The stock has been on an upward path since the start of April, rising 197 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 696.40. It was trading at Rs 680.10, up Rs 6.95, or 1.03 percent on the BSE at 1221 hours IST.

"On June 15, 2020, my wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has acquired 6,00,800 shares of Jubilant Life Sciences which takes our total shareholding to 82,54,800 shares of Jubilant, which is 5.1825 percent of the total issued and paid up capital of Jubilant Life of 15,92,81,139 shares," Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said in the BSE filing.

Close

He further said upto June 14, he along with persons acting in his concert were holding 76,54,000 equity shares (representing 4.8053 percent of total paid up equity capital of company.

related news

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 4.41 percent stake (or 70.25 lakh equity shares) in the pharma company as per March shareholding pattern available on exchanges.

It meant he also bought another 6.29 lakh equity shares after the March quarter.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Life Sciences

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.