Isgec Heavy Engineering surges 3% on order win

Isgec Heavy Engineering: Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers from steel company. The company has received an order from major steel company from eastern India, for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers utilising waste gases from DRI sponge iron kiln. These boilers will generate steam at 125 kg/cm2(a) pressure.

Shares of Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd surged three percent intraday on February 24 as the company bagged an order for the supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers.

At 9:35 am, shares of the company were trading 1.2 percent higher at Rs 452.4 on the BSE. The stock performance has been subdued in the past one and three months.

“…Isgec has bagged prestigious order from a major steel company from eastern India for the supply of seven Waste Heat Recovery Boilers utilising waste gases from DRI Sponge Iron Kiln,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier the company supplied four CFBC boilers to the same company, which are in operation satisfactorily, the company said.

As of December end, the company's order inflow was strong at Rs 1,388 crore and the order backlog stood at Rs 7,752 crore.

Brokerage Sharekhan, owned by BNP Paribas, has maintained a neutral outlook on ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

Despite a better show in Q3 and sustainable improvement in overall performance a consolidated operating margin may take time as the company’s manufacturing segment is witnessing volatile margins, said the brokerage firm.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net sales stood at Rs 1,597.06 crore in December 2022, up 14.44 percent YoY and net profit rose 34 percent to Rs 62.96 crore in the December quarter.

On the profitability front, its operating margin came in at 8 percent, which implies a 33 basis point expansion on a YoY basis.

The company’s performance in Q3 of FY23 has been hit by commodity-led pressure in fixed-price contracts and long gestation projects. However, commodity prices are stabilising and new orders are being taken at better margins, which should lead to better operating margins in the long term, Sharekhan said.

The December quarter performance was encouraging on the profitability front, however, raw material cost is still high and continues to impact the profitability of its flagship manufacturing segment, it added.