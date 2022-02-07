MARKET NEWS

    InterGlobe Aviation shares rally nearly 10% on Q3 profit

    Fuelled by higher passenger revenues, the country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday posted a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021 amid the pandemic clouds.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, zoomed nearly 10 per cent after the firm posted a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

    The stock jumped 9.91 percent to settle at Rs 2,170.05 on BSE. During the day, it gained 10.57 per cent to Rs 2,183.15. It zoomed 9.91 percent to close at Rs 2,170.10 on NSE.

    ALSO READ: IndiGo earnings announcement: What can one expect? 

    On the volume front, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 44.81 lakh on NSE. Fuelled by higher passenger revenues, the country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday posted a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021 amid the pandemic clouds.

    InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, had slipped into a loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago period. In a significant development, the company has appointed its co-founder Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director with immediate effect and he would oversee all aspects of the airline.

    Reflecting signs of slow recovery in the pandemic-hit airline industry, IndiGo's revenue from operations jumped to Rs 9,294.8 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 4,910 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income surged 84.3 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 9,480.1 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

    "For the quarter, our passenger ticket revenues were Rs 80,731 million, an increase of 98.4 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 11,417 million, an increase of 41.3 per cent compared to the same period last year," it said in a statement.
    PTI
    Tags: #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation #Rahul Bhatia
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 08:11 pm
