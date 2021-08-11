Inflows to emerging-market ETFs dip amid delta variant spread: Report

Many countries are keeping a close watch on the Delta variant of SARS-CoV2, which is more transmissible than the original coronavirus.

Emerging-market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded weaker inflows, amid a surge in the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and the likelihood of faster monetary policy tightening.

Investors added $190.3 million to US-listed emerging-market ETFs during the week ended August 6, compared with the inflow of $400.2 million in the previous week, Bloomberg reported.

This is the smallest addition since the funds lost money four weeks ago. Debt funds saw gains of $175.7 million last week, while the ones that invest in stocks added only $14.6 million, the report said.

The $5.1 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, or KWEB, recorded an addition of $211.9 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Investors pulled out the most amount of money from Brazil, particularly the $1.6 billion iShares Latin America 40 ETF, known as ILF. The fund saw an outflow of $104.9 million, its biggest loss since November 2019.

Reuters separately reported that two Federal Reserve officials are of the view that while the labour market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.