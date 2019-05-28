App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo hits record high after Q4 earnings beat estimates; brokerages' opinion mixed

Brokerages turned mixed in their opinion as some feels the market share has peaked while rest believe yields are going to be strong going ahead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation shares rallied more than 3 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 1,716 on May 28 after March quarter earnings beat analyst estimates.

The stock has surged 51 percent in the last three months especially after gaining some market share from Jet Airways that suspended its operations due to cash crunch. It was quoting at Rs 1,677.05, up Rs 14.05, or 0.84 percent on the BSE, at 1024 hours IST.

The low-cost carrier operator showed a massive 401.2 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 589.6 crore, driven by Jet fiasco and stable fuel prices compared to year-ago.

Revenue during the quarter grew 35.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,883.3 crore and Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) shot up 93.7 percent to Rs 2,192.6 crore with margin expansion of 830 bps YoY.

related news

Numbers were ahead of analyst estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 470 crore on revenue of Rs 7,700 crore and EBITDAR was estimated at Rs 2,114 crore with margin at 26.7 percent for the quarter, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates.

Brokerages turned mixed in their opinion as some feel the market share has peaked while rest believe yields are going to be strong going ahead.

Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,948 | Return: 17 percent

We upgraded FY20 & FY21 EPS by 18 percent and 20 percent, respectively, given the 1) strong yield environment following Jet suspending operations 2) industry-leading capacity growth of 27 percent over FY19-21 and 3) focus on expanding international footprint and optimizing network shall enable unit revenues (RASK) to grow 5 percent over FY19-21.

We continue to remain positive on IndiGo as we believe it stands to gain the most from the capacity vacuum created in the industry due to Jet suspending operation and grounding of Boeing 737 Max over safety concerns. With around 50 percent domestic market share and a strong management team in place, IndiGo is well placed to leverage its large domestic network to fuel its international growth.

Given its strong balance sheet, high operating efficiency and industry-leading cost structure, we expect IndiGo to continue outperforming industry growth with ASK and revenue growing at a CAGR of 27 percent and 34 percent, respectively, over FY19-21. We value the stock at 8.8x adj. EV/EBITDAR. Maintain buy with a target price of Rs 1,948. Any abnormal increase in crude oil prices and irrational yield environment are key risks to our call.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1,300 | Return: 21 percent

We have sell call on the stock but have raised price target to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,000 apiece as we increased yield assumptions by 4 percent.

At current prices, market share gain positives are baked in and we believe that market share has peaked.

While seasonally strong Q1 could see better yields, fares are plateauing. We increase EBITDAR estimates by 5-13 percent over FY20-21.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,460 | Return: 12 percent

IndiGo is expected to grow its capacity by 30 percent in Q1FY20 and FY20. Management guided that the impact of the yield increase due to grounding of Jet Airways was seen primarily in April 2019. The impact had come down in May'19 and is likely to completely nullify in June 2019 due to ongoing capacity addition.

Our estimates are highly sensitive to (a) ticket yield, (b) PLF and (c) crude price assumption; material change to any of these will impact our estimates. Thus, we remain cautious on the stock (trades at 26.5x FY20E EPS of INR62.7 and 9.9x FY20E adj. EV/EBITDAR). We value IndiGo at 14x FY21E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,460. Maintain Neutral.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,800 | Return: 8 percent

We have an outperform rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,800 apiece, though numbers were marginally below our estimates driven by lower ASKs.

Yields along metro and non-metro routes remained strong. Company guided for 30 percent YoY growth in ASKMs in Q1 & for FY20.

Yields remained high in April & may be driving sizable benefit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 28, 2019 11:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation #Result Analysis #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SSC CPO SI, ASI Results 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; How to Check

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 20 ...

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2019: NVS Releases Applications for 370 Teache ...

AILET Result 2019: Delhi National Law University Declared AILET Result ...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at d ...

#JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JC ...

Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policemen Belting a Woman Go ...

It’s Suicidal: Lalu Yadav’s Advice as Rahul Gandhi Makes Up His Mi ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Reliance Capital surges on debt reduction plans

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footpr ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.