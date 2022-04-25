English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee slumps 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a muted note at 76.58 against the American dollar, then fell and touched an early low of 76.65 in initial deals, registering a fall of 23 paise over its previous close.

    PTI
    April 25, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

    The rupee declined 23 paise to 76.65 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Monday tracking the strength of the dollar in the overseas market.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a muted note at 76.58 against the American dollar, then fell and touched an early low of 76.65 in initial deals, registering a fall of 23 paise over its previous close.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a muted note at 76.58 against the American dollar, then fell and touched an early low of 76.65 in initial deals, registering a fall of 23 paise over its previous close.

    On Friday, The rupee declined by 25 paise to close at 76.42 against the US currency.

    The rupee opened weaker against the US dollar weighed by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

    Close

    Related stories

    Most Asian and emerging market peers are trading weaker this Monday morning and could weigh on sentiments.

    Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.85 per cent to USD 103.61 per barrel.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 101.23.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 645.45 points or 1.13 per cent lower at 56,551.70, while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 189.05 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 16,982.90.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,461.72 crore, according to stock exchange data.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 10:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.