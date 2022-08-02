English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee rises 12 paise to 78.94 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply up at 78.96 against the US dollar and gained further ground to quote at 78.94 in initial deals, registering a rise of 12 paise over the last close. In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.06 against the US dollar.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

    The rupee appreciated 12 paise to 78.94 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, supported by foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback against key rivals overseas. Besides, softening crude oil prices strengthened domestic forex market sentiment, dealers said.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply up at 78.96 against the US dollar and gained further ground to quote at 78.94 in initial deals, registering a rise of 12 paise over the last close. In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.06 against the US dollar.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per cent to 105.21. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.05 per cent to USD 98.98 per barrel.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 88.55 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 58,026.95, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 35.65 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,304.40. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,320.61 crore, as per exchange data.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 10:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.