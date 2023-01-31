English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian markets more expensive compared to global peers, finds Economic Survey 2023

    The Economic Survey added that though the valuation is still lower as compared to its own last five-year average.

    Shubham Raj
    January 31, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    The Economic Survey noted that insurance penetration in India increased steadily from 2.7 per cent around 2000 to 4.2 per cent in 2020 and 2021.

    The Economic Survey noted that insurance penetration in India increased steadily from 2.7 per cent around 2000 to 4.2 per cent in 2020 and 2021.

    The Indian markets are expensive compared to its peers across the world, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

    “Nifty 50, with its valuation at 21.8 times the earnings of the constituent stocks (P/E ratio) on trailing basis at the end of December 2022, is expensive compared to global markets,” said the annual publication.

    The Survey compared Nifty valuation to many MSCI indices, including MSCI World Index (PE: 17.1 times), MSCI Emerging Markets Index (PE: 12.2 times) and MSCI BIC Index (PE: 13.9 times).

    The MSCI World Index captures largecap and midcap representations across 23 developed markets (DM), while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index captures largecap and midcap representation across 24 emerging markets (EM). MSCI BIC Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalisation weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance across the three emerging market indices of Brazil, India and China.