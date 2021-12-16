MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indiabulls Housing shares jump as promoter Gehlaut sells 11.9% stake via block deal

The deal to offload Sameer Gehlaut’s stake was likely in the range of Rs 262.35-267.60 per share. The entire is pegged at over Rs 1,400 crore.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance block deal

Indiabulls Housing Finance block deal

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance jumped over 6 percent at open before cooling off, after reports suggested that founder and promoter Sameer Gehlaut sold 11.9 percent stake in the company via a block deal.

This would mean Gehlaut will not be categorised as a promoter anymore. As of September, promoter stake in the company stood at 21.69 percent, of which Gehlaut held 14 percent.

He is also the director at Inuus Infrastructure, which holds the remaining promoter stake.

Catch all the live market action here

The deal to offload his stake was in the range of Rs 262.35-267.60 per share, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources, adding that the entire deal is pegged at over Rs 1,400 crore.

Close

Related stories

According to the channel, marque investors have bought in the stake offloaded by Gehlaut. A Bloomberg report said Blackstone and ADIA may have been the buyers.

The report comes around a month after Indiabulls Housing Finance posted an 11 percent dip in its net profit in the second quarter of FY22.

Also read: Trade Spotlight | What should you do with TVS Motor, KIOCL, Vardhman Textiles, and Swan Energy stocks?

The lender registered a profit of Rs 286 crore in the July-September quarter, whereas, its profit stood at Rs 323 crore in the same period last year.

Gehlaut, who is serving as the non-executive director of Indiabulls Group, had on October 14 resigned as the non-executive chairman of one of the group's key units - Indiabulls Real Estate.

The company had claimed that he has resigned from the post as he would focus on the business of providing technology-enabled transaction finance and primary healthcare services by Dhani Services Limited. Notably, Gehlaut is the founder, promoter, chairman and CEO of Dhani Services.

Also read: RIL share price rises on CCI nod to acquire stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

After rising to Rs 282.60 on the BSE, Indiabulls Housing gave up some of its gains, and at 09:45 hours, the stock was up 0.7 percent at Rs 265 on the BSE. Indiabulls Real Estate and Dhani Services were trading 0.8 percent and 2 percent higher at s 174.15 and Rs 167.65, respectively.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #block deal #buzzing stock #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Sameer Gehlaut
first published: Dec 16, 2021 10:10 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.