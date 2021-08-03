MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!

business

Ideas For Profit | HDFC & LIC Housing Finance

HDFC’s core lending business is getting valued at 1.8x FY23 estimated book value. Along with re-rating of the core mortgage business, the future stock upside will be driven by its subsidiaries and associate companies doing well. LIC Housing is trading at 1x its trailing book value for FY21 and at 0.8x book value estimated for FY23E, which is low compared to its historical average valuation. The weak performance in the near term will keep the stock range-bound. Long term investors however can use this opportunity to accumulate the stock. Overall, HDFC should be a core holding in investors’ portfolio and LIC Housing can be a good tactical bet given its distressed valuation.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.