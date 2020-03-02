App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Direct bullish on Phillips Carbon Black; share price jumps 8% intraday

Carbon black is an essential ingredient for manufacturing tyres and forms around 26 percent of tyre by weight.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Phillips Carbon Black (PCBL) rallied 7.7 percent intraday on March 2 after ICICI Direct gave a bullish view on the stock, citing healthy cash flow from operating activities (CFO) generation.

PCBL is a leading carbon black player with a healthy balance sheet and capital-efficient business model, said the brokerage.

It has a buy ration on the scrip with a target price of Rs 140.

Close

"We drive great comfort from healthy CFO generation at PCBL with the present CFO yield over 20 percent," it said.

related news

Phillips Carbon Black reported a steady Q3FY20 performance. Total carbon black (CB) sales volume came in at 98,500 tonne, down 3.4 percent YoY. In terms of volume mix, domestic carbon black sales volume was at 71,000 tonne (down 9.2 percent YoY) while export sales volume came in at 27,500 tonne (up 16.1 percent YoY).

Consequently, net sales in Q3FY20 were at Rs 769 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 120 crore with attendant EBITDA margins at 15.6 percent. Ensuing PAT in Q3FY20 was at Rs 70 crore.

Carbon black realisations for the quarter were at Rs 76 per kg while EBITDA per tonne was at Rs 12,203 /tonne.

PCBL also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share including a special dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

 

The stock ended at Rs 103.90, down 2.2 percent.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Phillips Carbon Black

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.