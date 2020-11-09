I am 80% less frustrated today than I was in June: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on SAMVAT 2077

Foreign institutional investors, which have been net buyers in the equity market since April, are most likely to keep their faith alive in India. This could help India to reach its target of double-digit growth in next five years, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, partner at RARE Enterprises said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Indian market has recovered from COVID wounds and could retest unchartered territory in the run-up to Diwali, and large part of the recovery could be attributed to the net inflows from foreign institutional investors despite muted earnings and economic data.

“I am 80% less frustrated today than I was in June,” says Jhunjhunwala. He further added that the pace of Govt. reforms is picking up now as compared to in June.

He believes that the govt. is doing extremely well in terms of reforms. With reforms being the focus, he believe there will be a tsunami of capital flowing into stock market.

Govt reforms, along with liquidity, will take India towards double-digit growth in the next 5 years. He is bullish on the economic growth prospects that lies ahead for India.

