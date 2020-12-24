Hot Stocks | Can bet on Dr. Reddy's Labs, Max Financial for short-term

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

Nifty has recovered almost 78.60 percent from its December 21st low. Two back-to-back strong positive closings after a brutal fall indicates we are in a strong bull market and every dip should be utilised as a buying opportunity.

For the last couple of trading sessions, prices have been hovering marginally above their 21-day exponential moving average.

But after a strong rally of about a percent on December 23, prices have settled above the said average and it will be the next support zone for the index.

The weekly candle gives the replica of a hanging man candlestick pattern but one needs to wait for the next week's candle for the confirmation.

Nifty may face a strong resistance near 13,750 and on the lower end, support is placed at 13,300.

As per the daily chart pattern, Bank Nifty is looking weak compared to the benchmark index Nifty.

The banking index, on a daily scale, has witnessed rising channel pattern breakdown and is currently trading between the band of 21 and 50-day exponential moving averages.

Daily RSI (14) of Bank Nifty has slipped below 60 levels while RSI for Nifty holds above 60 levels.

Going forward, the trend in Bank Nifty may remain bearish to sideways.

On the higher end, the pullback may extend towards 30,300. On the lower end, support is placed at 29,000.

Here are two buy and one sell calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories | Buy | LTP: Rs 5,217.90 | Target price: Rs 5,525 | Stop loss: Rs 5,025 | Upside: 6%

The recent spurt in prices has scooped Dr.Reddy's Laboratories above its downward sloping trendline resistance on the daily timeline.

The counter has also witnessed a classic downward sloping channel pattern breakout on the daily timeline.

The channel pattern normally acts as a continuous pattern after a prolonged consolidation.

A spurt in prices has made the stock settle above its 50 and 100-day exponential moving averages on a daily timeframe, which is a positive sign for the stock.

Momentum oscillator RSI (14) has settled in the range of 50 to 70, which is a bullish range shift for the indicator on the daily chart.

On the weekly chart, prices are trading in higher high higher low formation which confirms the continuation of the uptrend.

Max Financial Services | Buy | LTP: Rs 680.50 | Target price: Rs 730 | Stop loss: Rs 655 | Upside: 7%

After two bullish whipsaws, this stock has finally witnessed a rectangle pattern breakout on the daily timeframe.

Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock on the weekly as well as daily charts.

The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 100-day exponential moving averages on the daily interval which is a bullish sign for the prices.

Weekly price action suggests the stock is getting ready for an uninterrupted rally as prices are moving ahead of the consolidation range.

Axis Bank | Sell | LTP: Rs 594 | Target price: Rs 565 | Stop loss: Rs 610 | Downside: 5%

In this recent fall, Axis bank prices have witnessed a smaller degree triangle pattern breakdown on the daily scale.

Prices are trading below their 21-day exponential moving average which indicates a short-term correction can continue for a while.

Momentum oscillator RSI (14) has given a horizontal trendline breakdown below 55 levels and is currently reading below 50 levels with bearish crossover on a daily interval.

The stock has also witnessed an upward slanting trendline breakdown adjoining the lows of the previous two months.

(The author is a technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.