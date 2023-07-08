Hindustan Zinc declares interim dividend of Rs 7. Here's how much Vedanta will get

.

Hindustan Zinc on July 8 announced an interim dividend of Rs 7, amounting to a total outgo Rs 2,957.72 crore. Vedanta Limited, which has a 64.92 percent stake in the zinc producer, will get Rs 1,920 crore in dividend.

The record date for the payment of the first interim dividend of the current financial year is July 15, 2023. It will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the company said.

Hindustan Zinc had declared dividend of Rs 75.5 in FY23, implying a cash outflow of $3.9 billion (close to Rs 32,000 crore). Analysts at CLSA had noted that the company's FY23 divided outgo turned it from 'net cash to net debt'.

In fact, Hindustan Zinc's FY23 dividend payment was over three times its full year net profit of Rs 10,520 crore.

As is the norm, a bulk of Hindustan Zinc's dividend goes to Vedanta Ltd and bulk of Vedanta Ltd's dividends goes to Vedanta Resources (VRL). Vedanta Resources is the promoter of Vedanta Ltd.

On May 31, VRL said in a statement, it has repaid $400 million of loans, cutting gross debt to $6.4 billion. The company said it has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in May and June 2023. The gross debt stood at $9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.