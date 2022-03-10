English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Here's how experts view the impact of state Assembly election results on markets

    If there are supply chain disruptions because of geopolitical situation, it matters to markets, said Prashant Khemka.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    BSE building

    BSE building

    Prashant Khemka, Founder, White Oak Capital, and Gautam Duggad, head of research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, spoke to Moneycontrol on the impact of the state Assembly election results on the stock markets.

    Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in four out of five states, Prashant Khemka said Indian markets keenly watch the outcome of the results and will get a boost as political stability is required. However, the impact of the results is short-lived, given larger issues such as geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures amid higher commodity prices and input costs, he added.

    "The election events do not have a long-term impact on the values of companies. If the market believes any event is transitory, it is not going to have a big impact. If there are supply chain disruptions because of geopolitical situation, it matters to markets," said Khemka.

    On the other hand, Gautam Duggad said the outcome of Assembly polls and the return of the BJP is good news for the markets, and the mandate has set the stage for the government to pursue more reform measures.

    "Results augur very well for markets. Stability. Continuity. And hopeful there will be further reforms push now. These results give strength for incumbents to pursue reforms agenda. The margin of victory is also so huge. This is the first time an incumbent CM is coming to Uttar Pradesh after three decades," Duggad stated.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sharing his outlook on inflation concerns and what is in store for the markers in the next few months, Khemka indicated that though high oil prices have heightened concerns about inflation and growth, they won't lead to a bear market now.

    "Inflation has an effect on Bond yields, which are not moving that high for long. But, because of inflationary pressure, we are not going to have a bear market," the expert noted.

    On being asked about inflation in the near to medium term, the market expert said, "Markets factor in inflation before people start worrying about it. Most companies will pass on rising input costs on raw materials."

    Reacting to a relentless spike in commodity prices, and on the subject of how earnings of companies are going to be in Q4 and in the next three months, Gautam Duggad said Motilal Oswal has cut earnings estimates in auto, cement, consumers, and at the same time raised estimates in metals and in oil & gas.

    'In the last few days, according to commodity prices, we have cut out estimates in auto, cement, consumers, and raised estimates in metals and in oil & gas," the expert mentioned.

    "In the last 8-9 months, we have seen many changes due to the Covid situation. There were supply chain disruptions. Localized lockdowns, Second wave, and third wave lockdowns were there. Despite the market taking the hit, earnings have been extremely resilient. Earnings have been stable," he said.

    The expert noted that IT stocks have repeatedly performed better and stayed resilient even in uncertain times, considered this sector an investment pick for them as it helped investors gain an edge.

    "The demand visibility is excellent in IT. Cash flow generation is massive. This is being returned to shareholders in terms of dividends or share buybacks. This makes IT resilient. This is the reason there is not much fall in IT stock," said Duggad making his bets over IT stocks.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #assembly elections #Gautam Duggad #Prashant Khemka #stock market #stocks
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 05:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.