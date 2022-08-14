He made you believe that you could fly: Vijay Kedia on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Courage is an adjective that Vijay Kedia repeatedly uses when describing Rakesh Jhujhunwala, the Big Bull of the Indian stock market who passed away on August 14 morning after battling with kidney ailments and ischemic heart disease.

“After meeting him, you feel like you can fly,” the ace investor said in an interview to Moneycontrol. “If you sit with him, you don’t get spoonfed, you learn from his aura. He could jumpstart every person, even one in a coma, by just standing next to him,” said Kedia.

Kedia met Jhunjhunwala in 1991-92 when both of them were starting out in the stock market. “I met him in the rink and it was my first interaction with him,” he said. Kedia had just arrived in Mumbai and had started work at the BSE when there was pit trading. The two used to meet after work at a bar nearby and exchange ideas.

“I had come to Mumbai without anything and met him, who was courageous and aggressive even back then,” said Kedia.